EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 27

The 27th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see England Women (EN-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

After a poor start to their Women's World Cup campaign, England have stormed back into contention for a top-four finish. Heather Knight and Co. are a win away from reaching the semi-finals and will ideally fancy their chances against Bangladesh. However, the Asian outfit have shown promise in the tournament, even giving the all-conquering Australians a run for their money in the previous game. With some of the best players in the competition set for action, an entertaining game beckons in Christchurch.

EN-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole.

BD-W XI

Mushida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun and Jahanara Alam.

Match Details

EN-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

Although rain is expected to play spoilsport in the game, a shortened fixture should take place. The pacers will rule the roost with the new ball, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning, the with the DLS method likely to come into play.

Today’s EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana: Nigar Sultana has chipped in with handy knocks in the middle order for Bangladesh. Sultana has been decent against both pace and spin and given her experience, she is a fine option to have in your EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt returned to runscoring form in the previous game, scoring a fifty against Pakistan. Wyatt is one of the better batters in the English set-up and is known to get quick runs regardless of her batting position. With Wyatt finding some form in the previous game, she is one to watch out for against Bangladesh.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver has blown hot and cold in the last few games, but remains one of England's top run-scorers in the competition. In addition to her batting, Sciver can more than hold her own with the ball, making her a fine option for your EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been England's standout bowler with 11 wickets to her name in six games. The left-arm spinner has been accurate and varied her pace well to lure batters into making mistakes. With the conditions likely to suit her again, Ecclestone could be backed to pick up a few wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver (EN-W) - 460 points

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W) - 434 points

Salma Khatun (BD-W) - 389 points

Important stats for EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Salma Khatun - 8 wickets in 6 Women's WC matches, Bowl Average: 22.25

Tammy Beaumont - 210 runs in 6 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 35.00

Natalie Sciver - 233 runs and 4 wickets in 6 Women's WC matches

EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Rumana Ahmed, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun and Kate Cross.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

EN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nigar Sultana, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Fargana Hoque, RItu Moni, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Rumana Ahmed, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Jahanara Alam.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

Edited by Samya Majumdar