EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 4

Match 4 of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 has England Women (EN-W) taking on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, 30th July.

England heads into this tournament as one of the hot favourites to go all the way. They have been in fine form throughout the English summer, winning all of their white-ball games against South Africa. They have a good mix of youth and experience with Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight adding much-needed experience and balance to the side. As for their opponents, Sri Lanka also have a decent roster in place and will fancy their chances of an upset win. All in all, an intriguing beckons with both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaigns.

EN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Issy Wong.

SL-W XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoka Ranaweera

Match Details

EN-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 30th July, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side. The batters will look to go all out in the powerplay phase with the ball skidding onto the bat early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams should prefer batting first upon winning the toss with 140-150 being a good total.

Today's EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Amy Ellen Jones is a talented batter who has a lot of experience in the international circuit. Although Jones batted lower down the order against South Africa in the previous series, she came up with valuable runs with the bat. Adding in her wicketkeeping skills, Amy Jones is a handy pick to have in your EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu has been in decent form with the bat all year, scoring big runs at the top of the order. The southpaw is capable of scoring big runs consistently and can also chip in with the ball if needed. Given her experience and ability, Athapaththu is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver is an elite all-rounder, capable of winning games singlehandedly with bat or ball. While Sciver can more than hold her own with the ball, it is her batting ability that will be key to England's fortunes. With her skill-set bound to come into play, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone comes into this tournament on the back of a fine series against South Africa. While her form is outstanding, Ecclestone is known for stepping up in big games as well. In addition to her impeccable bowling prowess, she can pack a punch with the bat as well, making her a fine pick for your EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophia Dunkley - 82 runs in 3 T20I matches vs South Africa, Average: 27.33

Sophie Ecclestone - 5 wickets in 3 T20I matches vs South Africa, Average: 14.40

Inoka Ranaweera - 6 wickets in 3 T20I matches vs India, Average: 13.17

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu, Natalie Sciver, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn

Captain: Sophia Dunkley, Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Athapaththu, Natalie Sciver, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

