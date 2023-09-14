EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023, 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will take on the England Women (EN-W) in the third ODI of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

England won the first ODI and took a 1-0 lead in the series, but the second match was abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka have already created history in the tournament after winning the T20I series. They will look to leave England on a high note by winning this match and denying the home team a trophy in the tour.

England, on the other hand, will be eager to win this match and avenge their T20I series loss. So, the stage is set for an exciting and enthralling contest.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 will be played on September 14 at Grace Road in Leicester. The match will commence at 5:00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-W vs SL-W, 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023

Date and Time: September 14, 2023, Thursday; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

EN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

EN-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

England Women Playing XI

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, L Flier, and Mahika Gaur.

SL-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI

A Sanjeewani (wk), Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, H Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, A Kulasuriya, U Prabodhani, and Inoka Ranaweera.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Amy Jones (Average Points - 48)

Amy Jones is an attacking batter and has a very good pair of hands behind the stumps. Jones is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter - Tammy Beaumont (Average Points - 43)

Tammy Beaumont is a stable batter at the top of the order. She is in a good touch and will be a very good pick for this game.

All-rounders - Chamari Atapattu (Average Points - 16)

The Sri Lankan skipper is the key to the team's performance. Atapattu can contribute with both the bat and the ball and that makes her the best choice from this section of players.

Bowlers - Sarah Glenn (Average points - 103)

Sarah Glenn along with Mahika Gaur decimated the Sri Lankan batting order in the first ODI. She is a great wicket-taking form and that makes Glenn a great choice from the bowler's category.

EN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn is in great wicket-taking form and that makes her a brilliant choice as a captain or vice-captain for the match.

Mahika Gaur

The English pacer has been in good form in this series. Mahika is an economical bowler and she is a regular wicket-taker. This makes Gaur a good captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

Five Must-Picks for EN-W vs SL-W, 3rd ODI

Amy Jones

Tammy Beaumont

Chamari Atapattu

Sarah Glenn

Mahika Gaur

EN-W vs SL-W Match Expert Tips

England Women have dominated the play in the ODI series. So, a 6-5 or 7-4 combination in favour of the English players will be a good strategy to follow in this match.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur

