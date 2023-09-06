EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023, 3rd T20I

England Women (EN-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the third T20I match of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 series at the County Cricket Ground in Derby, United Kingdom, on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This match will be a decider as both teams have managed to win a game each in the first two matches. England will be desperate to win the match and thus defend the trophy on their home turf.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka managed to win their first T20I game against England in the previous match. They will be looking to continue the momentum and snap up a series win on away soil.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Details

The third and final match of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 T20I series will be played on September 6 at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford, United Kingdom. The match will commence at 10.30 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-W vs SL-W, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, Wednesday; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, United Kingdom.

EN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

EN-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EN-W Probable Playing XI

Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), F Kemp, D Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, and Kate Cross.

SL-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-W Probable Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), A Sanjeewani (wk), Harshita Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, H Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, S Kumari, U Prabodhini, and I Priyadarshini Fernando.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Amy Jones (Avg Points - 16)

Amy Jones has not been in the best of forms in this series. But she can be an aggressive middle-order batter and looks like a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Danielle Wyatt (Avg Points - 37)

The English opener has continued her form from this year's The Hundred. Wyatt played a good knock in the first match but failed to continue the form in the next game. She will be looking to regain her form and play an important part in the series decider.

All-rounder - Chamari Athapaththu (Avg Points - 92)

Chamari Atapattu can deliver significantly for the team with both the bat and the ball. She has been in brilliant form with both the trades in this series and will be a must-pick for this game.

Bowler - Inoka Ranaweera (Avg Points - 55.5)

Inoka Ranaweera has been pretty consistent with the ball in this series. She is a consistent wicket-taker and you will not want to miss out on him in this game.

EN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Atapattu is an all-rounder in the true sense of the term. She can win the match with either of her trades and that makes Atapattu a great choice as the captain of the vice-captain of the match.

Danielle Wyatt

The English opener is currently in great batting form. She is scoring runs consistently and thus will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EN-W vs SL-W, 3rd T20I

Danielle Wyatt

Chamari Athapaththu

Heather Knight

Inoka Ranaweera

Kate Cross

EN-W vs SL-W Match Expert Tips

The match is expected to be a close one. A 6-5 approach for players from both teams looks good for the game.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Head-to-head Team

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Nilakshi De Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilahari, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: U Prabodhini, Inoka Ranaweera, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Grand League Team

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Nilakshi De Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilahari, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: U Prabodhini, Inoka Ranaweera, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean