EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 26th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a spirited performance in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut, Thailand faces its biggest test in the form of England on Wednesday. Both teams come into this game with a loss although England will be hurting more with their hopes of qualification taking a huge hit. However, Heather Knight and co are well-equipped in all departments with considerable experience under their belts as well.

With a stark contrast between the two sides in experience and quality, all the signs point towards a landslide victory for the English. Nevertheless, Thailand will look to run the reigning 50-over World Champions close in Canberra. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for EN-W vs TL-W

EN-W vs TL-W Teams

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Thailand Women

Sornnarin Tippoch(C), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantam, Suwanan Khiaoto

Playing 11 Updates

England Women

Despite starting their campaign with a loss, England should remain unchanged for this game. They have a resourceful side with good depth in both the batting and bowling department. However, the English will hope for a better batting display from the likes of Amy Ellen Jones and Danielle Wyatt in Canberra. The onus will be upon the bowling unit to come up with another good performance against Thailand. With England already playing a few games at this venue earlier in the year, they look well-equipped to win their first game of the competition.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Jones(WK), Sciver, Knight(C), Brunt, Winfield, Beaumont, Wilson, Ecclestone, Shrubsole and Glenn

Thailand Women:

Thailand will look to field its strongest possible side for this match. Thailand showed a lot of promise against the Windies although their inexperience did show in the middle overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Naruemol Chaiwai will be crucial for Thailand with captain Tippoch and Sutthiruang doubling up as all-rounders in the side.

The bowlers did well against the Windies top order with Soraya Lateh impressing with her accuracy. With a resourceful team in its ranks, Thailand will look to give a good account of themselves against the English.

Possible XI: Chantam, Chaiwai, Koncharoenkai(WK), Boochatham, Kamchomphu, Sutthiruang, Tippoch (C), Laomi, Liengprasert, Padunglerd, and Lateh

Match Details:

England Women vs Thailand Women, Match 7

26th February 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report:

Unlike the grounds in Perth and Sydney, the Manuka Oval is a relatively good batting venue with scores of over 140 being put up in the tri-series, before the T20 World Cup. Both the spinners and pacers should get some help on this surface as well with off pace deliveries being the go-to ball. Chasing is the preferred scenario for either side with 150 being a competitive score at this venue

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones is the preferred wicketkeeper given her prowess at the top of the England order. With the wicketkeeper also well versed with the conditions in Australia given her WBBL experience, she should justify her selection in the team. Her counterpart, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, was the standout batter for the Thai in their Women's T20 World Cup debut with 33 runs. She could be picked alongside Amy Ellen Jones as the second wicket-keeper option for this game.

Batters: Danielle Wyatt is one of the most explosive openers in the women's circuit. The dashing England opener has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order with two T20I hundreds to her name. She is a must-have in the side along with Nattaya Boochatham. While Naruemol Chaiwai is a decent pick as well, one could also opt for the all-round prowess of Heather Knight.

Allrounders: Although the England batting unit underwhelmed against South Africa, Nat Sciver stood out with a crucial fifty of just 41 balls. With the all-rounder also being pretty handy with the ball, she should find a place in the fantasy team. Another excellent selection would be that of Katherine Brunt, who is one of England's most experienced candidates. From the Thailand roster, the winner of the 2019 ICC Emerging Player of the Year, Chanida Sutthiruang is a viable option with the Thai all-rounder capable of influencing the match with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: With the England bowlers expected to make light work of Thailand, three English bowlers in Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone are picked. While Glenn and Shrubsole picked a wicket each against South Africa, Sophie Ecclestone was the stand out bowler with figures of 2/19. Given her past exploits in this format, she stands out among her peers. If one were to pick a bowler from the Thailand roster, Suleeporn Laomi is an excellent addition with the leggie troubling Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin with her skill.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt is due for a big knock at the top of the order. Given Thailand's inexperience, Wyatt should take advantage of the powerplay restrictions early on. She is the frontrunner for captaincy alongside Natalie Sciver. If Thailand were to bat first, picking an English bowler, possibly Sophie Ecclestone, as one differential pick would be ideal.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones, Soraya Lateh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones, Nattaya Boochatham, Heather Knight, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone, Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver