EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - September 21st, 2020

International women's T20 action is set to return to the TV screens as England take on West Indies in the first of five T20Is at the County Ground in Derby on Monday.

The England women's team will go into this fixture as favourites, but the West Indies women's team has the experience and ability to upset the opponent on any day.

During their previous meeting, England's top order batter Natalie Sciver notched up a fifty and helped her side to 143/5 from 20 overs. In their chase of the 144-run target, the WI women were bowled out for just 97 in 17.1 overs, with spinner Sophie Ecclestone's three-wicket haul denting the chase.

With two strong sides squaring off later today, we're in for an exciting clash.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danielle Wyatt.

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha McClean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby and Shakera Selman.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne and Shakera Selman.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs West Indies Women

Date: 21st September 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground is excellent and will slightly favour the pacers early on. The side batting first will need to score a minimum of 150 to ensure that the pacers make the most of the conditions available during the second essay. With no rain forecast, we have a full 40-over game on the cards.

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Wyatt, Britney Cooper, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Afy Fletcher and Shakera Selman.

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Ecclestone, Afy Fletcher and Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone