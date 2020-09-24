EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - September 26th, 2020

The stage is set for the third women's T20 international between England and West Indies, which takes place at the County Ground in Derby on Saturday.

The England women's team have dominated the first two games of the series and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming matches.

England won the first match by 47 runs and came out on top in the next encounter with a similar margin of victory. During the second fixture, England's batters cgot into their groove to help the side get past 150.

In response, West Indies only managed 104/8, falling short by 47 runs in the process. Though Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor got a few runs under their belt, it wasn't enough as the Caribbean outfit capitulated to their second defeat in as many games.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danielle Wyatt.

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha McClean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby and Shakera Selman.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs West Indies Women

Date: 26th September 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground looks primed to aid the batswomen in their endeavours, with there not being much help for the spinners, in particular. Having said that though, the pacers could find a bit of joy, especially if they hit the right areas.

With England managing to defend scores in each of the opening couple of games, one reckons that the captain winning the toss would want to bat first and put runs on the board.

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers and Shakera Selman.

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Britney Cooper, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Shakera Selman.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-Captain: Shakera Selman