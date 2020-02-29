EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two former Women's T20 Champions England and West Indies lock horns in the second game on Sunday in Sydney. Both teams have lost one game each and are vying for a spot in the top four. While England had to overcome a tough Pakistan side in their previous game, West Indies succumbed to the very same opposition earlier in the week.

On paper, England holds all the aces with a nice blend of youth and experience. However, West Indies are capable of upsetting the English with Stafanie Taylor and co looking to keep their semi-final aspirations intact. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for EN-W vs WI-W

EN-W vs WI-W Teams:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Playing 11 Updates:

England Women:

England should field an unchanged side for this game after a good win against Pakistan. While Nat Sciver and Heather Knight continue their fine form in this tournament, there are concerns over Amy Jones' form. However, she should be given another opportunity at the top of the order alongside Danielle Wyatt.

The bowling unit has a lot of variety in it with Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone starring for them. Katherine Brunt's experience adds value to the side with young Sarah Glenn is also impressing with her leg-spin. With the likes of Lauren Winfield and Fran Wilson also in their ranks, England are the clear favourites for this game against the Windies.

Possible XI: Jones(WK), Wyatt, Sciver, Knight(C), Beaumont, Winfield, Wilson, Brunt, Ecclestone, Shrubsole, and Glenn.

West Indies Women:

Although the West Indies lost their previous game, they should persist with the same team for this game. The duo of Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle have been brilliant in the batting unit so far. However, they will need the likes of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin to step up if they are to compete against the English.

Their bowlers have done a relatively good job in this competition with Afy Fletcher impressing the most. Much is expected of Shekera Selman and Anisa Mohammed as the Windies eye two valuable points in this must-win clash.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Matthews, Kirby, Taylor(C), Dottin, Campbelle (WK), Nation, Henry, Afy, Selman, Connell and Mohammed.

Match Details:

England Women vs West Indies Women, Match 16

1st March 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

With this being the second game played on Sunday, the pitch should be on the slower side. The spinners will get ample help from the surface with the batters having to work hard for their runs. Both teams would be looking to bat first and put on a total on the board with 140 being a very competitive score at this venue.

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both Amy Ellen Jones and Shemaine Campbelle are picked in the side for this game. While Campbelle's tally of 68 runs in two games holds her in good stead, the same cannot be said for Amy Ellen Jones. However, Jones should be backed to get some runs at the top of the order with her ability to score big runs being noteworthy.

Batters: Heather Knight has been the standout batter for England with 176 runs in three games. With the England captain capable of picking wickets as well, she is a must-have in the side along with Hayley Matthews. Danielle Wyatt did get a start in the previous game and could get some runs on Sunday as well. While Lauren Winfield is a viable alternative to Wyatt, Chedean Nation's ability to score quick runs in the middle overs is also a handy option to have in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Stafanie Taylor is a valuable asset with both bat and ball for the West Indies. With 69 runs and 4 wickets in two games, Taylor guarantees points in the fantasy contest. Another such player is Natalie Sciver, whose scores in the Women's T20 World Cup read 50, 59 and 36.

With the all-rounder also picking a few wickets, she is another popular choice for this game. While Deandra Dottin is due for a big performance, one could also opt for Katherine Brunt as the third allrounder in the side.

Bowlers: With the pitch suiting the spinners, Sophie Ecclestone is a viable pick for this game. Along with Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole is also a fine option with the seamer picking wicket consistently with the new ball. While young Sarah Glenn's three-wicket haul in the previous game holds her in good stead, Afy Fletcher could be picked as well. If an extra West Indies bowler is required, Shakera Selman should fit the bill.

Captain: Nat Sciver's all-round performances make her a popular differential pick for this game. Along with Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone can also be backed on a pitch that should suit the spinners. If one were to defer from picking Ecclestone or Sciver for the multiplier options, Danielle Wyatt and Hayley Matthews are good candidates to fill in as captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amy Ellen Jones, Shemaine Campbelle, Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews, Lauren Winfield, Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Shekera Selman, Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Nat Sciver, Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shemaine Campbelle, Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Afy Fletcher and Anya Shrubsole.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews