EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 WC Warm-up Match

England U19 (EN-WU19) will take on Indonesia U19 (IN-WU19) in an ICC Women's U19 World Cup warm-up match at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction.

Both England and Indonesia won their opening warm-up matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe, respectively. While England made light work of the West Indies courtesy of a fine bowling performance, Indonesia edged the Zimbabweans in a low-scoring thriller.

England will start the upcoming game as the clear favorites, with the likes of Sophia Smale and Grace Scrivens standing out. With both sides looking to fine-tune their side ahead of the tournament, an intriguing game is on the cards in Pretoria.

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Match Details

England U19 (EN-WU19) takes on Indonesia U19 (IN-WU19) at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19, ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match

Date and Time: 11th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

England U19 Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

England U19 Women probable playing 11

Liberty Heap, Davina Perrin (c), Seren Smale, Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Lizzie Scott, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves and Maddie Ward.

Indonesia U19 Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

Indonesia U19 Women probable playing 11

Ni Kadek Ariani, Gusti Ulansari, Wesikaratna Dewi (c), Desi Wulandari, Ni Indriyani, Ni Suarniasih, Sang Ayu, Ni Cantika, Yessny Djahilepang, Lie Qaio and Gusti Pratiwi (wk).

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gusti Pratiwi (1 off 4 in the previous match)

Gusti Pratiwi did not have a big say with the bat in the previous game, batting at No. 11 and scoring just one run. However, Pratiwi can be backed over the England options that are available as she is more likely to get a chance to bat given England's bowling resources, making her a good pick for your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Davina Perrin (30 off 36 in the previous match)

Davina Perrin had a decent outing in the previous game against West Indies, scoring 30 runs off 36 balls. She has played in domestic cricket alongside more prominent names and is relatively experienced as well. With Perrin likely to get a chance to bat, she can be backed in your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wesikaratna Dewi (3/13 in the previous match)

Wesikaratna Dewi was the star performer in Indonesia's win over Zimbabwe, picking up three wickets. She was also her side's top runscorer with 13 runs in the top order. With Dewi set to play a role with both the bat and ball, she is a must-have in your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Hannah Baker (2/9 in the previous match)

Hannah Baker is another English bowler who had a good outing against the West Indies. She picked up two wickets while conceding only nine runs in her spell. With Baker having good experience playing in The Hundred, she is a viable choice in your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Smale

Sophia Smale was one of the breakout stars in The Hundred, impressing with her spin prowess as part of the Oval Invincibles. She bowled only three overs in the previous game, picking up one wicket while conceding three runs. With Smale likely to get more overs this time around, she is a viable captaincy pick in your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is undoubtedly the star of this England U19 side. She was a prominent member of the London Spirit team, impressing with both the bat and ball. She is capable of clearing boundaries and given her bowling ability as well, she is a top captaincy pick for your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Grace Scrivens 1/7 in the previous match Hannah Baker 2/9 in the previous game Davina Perrin 30(36) in the previous game Wesikaratna Dewi 3/13 in the previous match Ni Suarniasih 3/9 in the previous match

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 match expert tips

Liberty Heap was at her scintillating best in the previous game, scoring 31 runs off just 24 balls. However, if England are to bowl first, they are likely to be chasing a miserly total given the dearth of quality between the two sides. In such a scenario, overlooking Heap for Scrivens or Groves could be a good choice for your EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 prediction team. If England are to bat first, Heap becomes a differential pick.

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: I Pratiwi

Batters: G Scrivens (c), D Perrin, G Ulansari

All-rounders: A Stonehouse, J Groves, W Dewi, N Kadek Ariani

Bowlers: H Baker, S Smale (vc), L Scott

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-WU19 vs IN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Ward

Batters: G Scrivens, D Perrin, G Ulansari

All-rounders: L Heap (c), J Groves, W Dewi, N Kadek Ariani

Bowlers: H Baker (vc), S Smale, N Suarniasih

