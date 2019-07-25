ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 26th, 2019

With an unassailable 8-2 lead in their bag, the Australian Women now face the hosts, England, in the first of three T20s, starting on Friday at the County Ground in Chelmsford. A couple of familiar faces in Danielle Wyatt and Jenny Gunn return for the English, who can only level the series with a white-wash being the only option for them. Australia, on the other hand, look to be in supreme form with Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy leading the way for them, making it a tough task for the hosts to accomplish. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women:

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning(C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux.

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

Danielle Wyatt should open the batting with Tammy Beaumont with Amy Ellen Jones dropping down to number three. The middle-order consists of Sarah Taylor, Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight, who possess a lot of experience playing at the international level. Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone will continue to lead the line for them while young Mady Villiers is set to make her debut after a fine showing in the practice games.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Wyatt, Jones, Taylor(WK), Sciver, Knight(C), Brunt, Villiers, Marsh, Shrubsole, and Ecclestone.

Australia Women:

With Nicole Bolton in the midst of a dreadful run of form, she should make way for Elyse Villani with Beth Mooney taking up the opener's slot alongside Healy. Lanning and Perry hold the fort in the middle order while Gardener plays the role of a floater in this batting unit. Megan Schutt's undeniable ability with both the new and old ball makes her a vital asset to the team while Delissa Kimmince and Georgia Wareham should also feature on Friday.

Possible XI: Mooney, Healy(WK), Lanning(C), Perry, Haynes, Villani, Gardener, Kimmince, Wareham, Schutt and Jonassen/Molineux.

Match Details:

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 1st T20

26th July 2019, 11:30 PM IST

County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report:

A good batting track with some help in it for the seamers awaits the two sides on Friday. Batting depth in both sides enables them to go for a big score as both teams look to win this game and ultimately seal the fate of this year's Ashes.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Two keepers in Alyssa Healy and Sarah Taylor are picked in the side in spite of Amy Ellen Jones scoring a fifty on her Test debut. With Taylor's experience and Healy's attacking instincts at the top of the order, both of them are expected to score big runs and earn vital fantasy points from this game.

Batters: Meg Lanning is one the premier batters in the world and deserves to be picked in the fantasy team. Along with her, England openers Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont are also viable options while Rachael Haynes could also be picked for an extra Australian option in the team.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked in the side with Ellyse Perry being a must-have in the side. She has excelled in both the ODI series and the lone Test with her form making her a worthwhile option. Along with her, two of Ashleigh Gardener, Katherine Brunt, and Natalie Sciver should suffice in completing the all-rounder's department.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt is another must-have in the side while the left-arm spin of Sophie Ecclestone is also one to look out for. Delissa Kimmince was another player who excelled in the ODI series and could be a great pick while Mady Villiers and Georgia Wareham are also viable options for the fantasy team.

Captain: Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are more than decent options to have as captain or vice-captain in the side. Both of them are in supreme form with Perry with leading the way with the ball in hand. Along with them, Natalie Sciver, who bats in the middle order, also makes for a good captaincy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Allysa Healy, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Allysa Healy, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Megan Schutt, Mady Villiers, and Delissa Kimmince. Captain: Ellyse Perry, Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver