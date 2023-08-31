ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report, 1st T20I

England Women (ENG-W) will go up against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the first match of the three-game T20I series at the County Ground in England on Thursday, August 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Women are eager to kick off the series with a strong start, aiming for a victory in their opening match.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, possesses a capable squad comprising skilled and gifted players. Among them, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Chamari Athapaththu are expected to play pivotal roles for the Sri Lanka Women's team.

ENG-W vs SL-W Match Details

The first T20I match of the Sri Lanka Women's tour of England will be played on August 31 at the County Ground in Hove, England. The match is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG-W vs SL-W, Sri Lanka Women tour of England, 1st T20I

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, England

ENG-W vs SL-W Pitch Report

The track at the Hove County Ground stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

ENG-W vs SL-W Form Guide (Last Match)

England Women: NA

Sri Lanka Women: NA

ENG-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

ENG-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ENG-W Probable Playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, and Lauren Bell.

SL-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SL-W Probable Playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c & wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, and Udeshika Prabodhani.

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amy Jones (88 matches, 1293 runs, Strike Rate: 121.52)

Amy has scored 1293 runs at a strike rate of 121.52 in 88 T20Is. She is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Heather Knight (101 matches, 1618 runs, 21 wickets, Strike Rate: 95.50, Economy rate: 5.81)

The English skipper can rack up quick runs and her approach against opposition bowling is explosive in nature. She has scored 1618 runs in 101 T20Is at a strike rate of 118.44, while also taking 21 wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Chamari Athapaththu (116 matches, 2484 runs, 34 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.58 and Economy Rate: 6.90)

Chamari is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. She has scored 2484 runs while scalping 34 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 in 116 T20Is.

Top Bowler pick

Inoka Ranaweera (72 matches, 81 wickets, 63 runs, Economy Rate: 5.73, Strike rate: 46.66)

Inoka is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to her side. She has fetched 81 wickets in 72 T20Is at an economy rate of 5.73, while also scoring 63 runs.

ENG-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Heather Knight

Heather is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as she is a terrific player who is expected to be at her best in this game. She has scored 1618 runs while taking 21 wickets in 101 T20Is.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari could be a wise choice as a multiplier due to her exceptional all-round abilities. She has scored 2484 runs while scalping 34 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 in 116 T20Is.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amy Jones - 1293 runs in 88 matches

Heather Knight - 399 runs and 21 wickets in 101 matches

Chamari Athapaththu - 2484 runs and 34 wickets in 116 matches

Danielle Wyatt - 2478 runs and 46 wickets in 146 matches

Inoka Ranaweera - 81 wickets and 63 runs in 72 matches

ENG-W vs SL-W match expert tips

Danielle Wyatt is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match.

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First T20I, Head-to-Head League

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Charlotte Dean, Isabelle Wong, Sarah Glenn, Inoka Ranaweera.

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First T20I, Grand League

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Harshitha Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Cross, Isabelle Wong.