ENG-W vs WI-W, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 13th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 continues to enthral the crowd in England, the English Women have quietly gone about their work after sealing a series win against the West Indies Women side. They now aim to make it three out of three as with their third and final game being held on Thursday in Chelmsford.

With the threat of rain overshadowing the contests so far, England have put in two brilliant performances to restrict the likes of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor and would love to do so in the third game as well. As for the Windies, their batting unit has just not clicked with scores of 110 and 86 to show for their efforts in the two games. They now fight to add respectability to the scoreline and avoid a whitewash for which the senior players must stand up against the might of the England bowlers led by Katherine Brunt.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Danielle Wyatt

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor, Kycia Knight, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

With the series all wrapped up, a couple of changes might be in order to give their fringe players some game time. Alex Hartley is in line for a place in the side at the expense of Sophie Ecclestone while Lauren Winfield could also be drafted.

Considering the upcoming T20s, England might rest Laura Marsh for the all-round abilities of Jenny Gunn. With their top order led by Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor, England are set to put on some runs on the board while the likes of Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross indefinitely make them the favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones, Taylor(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Wyatt, Brunt, Ecclestone/Hartley, Gunn/Marsh, Cross and Shrubsole.

West Indies Women:

Considering their troubles in picking wickets upfront, Shakera Selman should make a comeback while the rest of the side should remain the same as they gear up for the upcoming T20 series.

The onus will be on their star duo of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, who have ample experience playing in various leagues around the world. Chedean Nation has also been in good touch off late and could be pivotal while Stacy Ann King provides the balance with her big-hitting abilities and left arm pace.

Possible XI: Matthews, Cooper, Kycia(WK), Taylor(C), Nation, King, Campbelle, Kyshona, Fletcher, Henry/Selman and Connell.

Match Details:

England Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI

13th June 2019, 6:30 PM IST

County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report:

With overcast conditions on offer, pacers should get some swing upfront on what should be a good batting track. As seen in the recently concluded English One Day Cup 2019, spinners have also utilized the surface to their best abilities giving hope to the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Afy Fletcher on Thursday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Taylor and Amy Ellen Jones are the preferred options given their form in the English top order. While Jones was at her best in the first ODI, Sarah Taylor is due for a big one as she seeks to get back to her best in the ODI format.

Batters: Tammy Beaumont is one of the best batters in the world with the opener smashing a fifty in the previous ODI. Along with her, the likes of Heather Knight and Chedean Nation are also decent options to have in the side. While Stacy Ann King's bowling ability opens up another outlet to gain crucial points, Ben Cooper is also a good option at the top of the Windies batting unit.

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor are two world class allrounders who ply their trade in various countries. Both of them are great options to have along with Nat Sciver, whose bowling hasn't been called upon too often in the series so far.

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher and Kate Cross have impressed with the ball in this series and are ideally picked in the side as well. Along with the aforementioned duo, Connell is also good option given her ability to swing the ball upfront. One of Laura Marsh or Katherine Brunt should suffice given the balance of the side supports their inclusion.

Captain: Sarah Taylor and Tammy Beaumont are brilliant options to have as captain or vice-captain given West Indies' troubles in picking wickets upfront. While both of them take care of the batting department, Hayley Matthews and Kate Cross are also good options given the overcast conditions expected on Thursday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Chedean Nation, Heather Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Kate Cross and Laura Marsh. Captain: Sarah Taylor, Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight, Chedean Nation, Danielle Wyatt, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross. Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Sarah Taylor