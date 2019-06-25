ENG-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 25th, 2019

After a sensational performance in the second T20 backing their whitewash in the ODI series, England seek another series win as they face West Indies in the third and final T20, set to be held in Derby. With the likes of Natalie Sciver and Danielle Wyatt in prime form, England will once again be deemed favourites prior to the game although West Indies is more than capable of causing an upset over their much fancied opponents. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Danielle Wyatt, Linsey Smith

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor, Kycia Knight, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack.

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

No changes are expected from the English after a comprehensive win over the Windies in the previous game. With Danielle Wyatt and Amy Ellen Jones in pristine form at the top of the order, England would be ideally aiming for another huge score with the kind of fire-power that follows their openers. Natalie Sciver provides the balance for the English while the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt are sure to pepper the Windies as they look to claim a famous win.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Jones, Beaumont, Sciver, Knight(C), Taylor(WK), Brunt, Ecclestone, Linsey, Shrubsole and Cross

West Indies Women:

Similar to their opponents on Tuesday, not many changes are expected from the Windies as they look to get one over their opponents. Hayley Matthews is their best bet against doing so with her experience bound to come in handy while the likes of Stacy Ann-King and Stafanie Taylor are also ones to watch out for. Afy Fletcher has consistently picked wickets for the Windies in this tour and will be crucial along with Connell and Henry.

Possible XI: Hayley Matthews, Cooper, Knight(WK), King, Taylor(C), Nation, McLean, Connell, Ramharack, Fletcher and Henry

Match Details:

England Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20

25th June 2019, 11:30 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report:

Another good surface is on offer for both sets of batsmen in the series decider although the overcast conditions should provide some help for the pacers upfront. 170 should be a competitive score on this surface, where chasing should be preferred by the captain winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Amy Ellen Jones is the perfect choice for the wicket-keeper slot with the England opener in very good form over the course of this tour. Along with her, McLean is also a decent option to have in the team.

Batters: Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont are must haves for this game with their ability to score big runs in the top order. Along with them, the likes of Heather Knight, Stacy Ann-King and Chedean Nation are viable candidates to complete the batting unit.

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver is one of the world's leading allrounders in the international circuit and is another must have player in the side while the duo of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor's abilities with both bat and ball are bound to come in handy on Tuesday.

Bowlers: The star of the ODI series with the ball, Kate Cross is a great option to have in the side while Katherine Brunt's added pinch hitting ability strengthens her case as the second bowling option for this match. The likes of Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone are more than handy options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt scored a superb fifty in the second T20 and looks in very good touch as well. She should be backed to score more runs on Tuesday while the likes of Amy Ellen Jones, Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Natasha McLean, Stacy Ann-King, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt. Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Britney Cooper, Stacy Ann-King, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Amy Ellen Jones