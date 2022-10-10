ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

England XI (ENG-XI) will be up against Scotland XI (SCO-XI) in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, October 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

This will be the first match for England XI in the European Cricket Championship 2022. They are the only team who are playing in the Championship Weekend without qualifying normally via the group stages.

Scotland XI, on the other hand, were terrific in Group C. They finished second behind Belgium XI with 10 points after five wins and three losses. They defeated Belgium in the final by 23 runs to qualify for the Championship Weekend.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on October 10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 10th October, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is likely to be a belter, with high scores being common here. The shorter boundaries will also aid the batters. The pacers, meanwhile, are expected to find some assistance with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England XI: NA

Scotland XI: W-W-W-W-W

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

England XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

England XI Probable Playing 11

Dan Lincoln, Tom Keast, Eliot Callis, Ben Claydon, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Jafer Chohan, Mungo Russell, Alex Russell, Tom Dinnis.

Scotland XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Scotland XI Probable Playing 11

Angus Guy(C), Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson, Muhaymen Majeed, MM English, B McMullen, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Alex Hinkley, Jack Jarvis.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Garden (8 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 188.23)

C Garden is a pretty decent wicketkeeper choice for your ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 160 runs at a strike rate of 188 and is a good player of pace bowling.

Top Batter pick

U Shah (8 matches, 60 runs and 11 wickets)

U Shah has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 150. However, he has been in fine form on the bowling front, scalping 11 wickets. Shah is the second-highest wicket-taker for Scotland XI.

Top All-rounder pick

K Sajjad (10 matches, 82 runs and 10 wickets)

K Sajjad has done well with the bat, scoring 82 runs at a strike rate of 178.26. He has also taken 10 wickets at an average of 14.30.

Top Bowler pick

L O’Donnell (10 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 18.00)

L O’Donnell has also been quite impactful with the ball for Scotland XI. He is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Jarvis

J Jarvis is the leading run-scorer for Scotland XI with 214 runs at a strike rate of over 207. He has also taken eight wickets at an average of 18.70 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 fantasy team

J Hogarth

J Hogarth is the leading wicket-taker for Scotland XI with 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.15 and a wonderful economy rate of 6.62.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Jarvis 214 runs and 8 wickets 652 points J Hogarth 13 wickets 549 points K Sajjad 82 runs and 10 wickets 475 points U Shah 60 runs and 11 wickets 468 points L O’Donnell 10 wickets 369 points

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match expert tips

J Jarvis has been crucial across both departments for Scotland XI. He will be a wonderful pick for your ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: C Garden, D Lincoln

Batters: U Shah, L Naylor, B Claydon

All-rounders: J Jarvis (c), K Sajjad, A Rishton

Bowlers: J Hogarth (vc), L O’Donnell, A Godsal

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: C Garden, D Lincoln

Batters: U Shah (c), L Naylor, B Claydon

All-rounders: J Jarvis, K Sajjad

Bowlers: J Hogarth, L O’Donnell (vc), A Godsal, A Russell

