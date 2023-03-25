Spain Women vs Malta Women - Dream11 Prediction - ECIW Spain T10 2023

Spain Women (ESP-W) will take on Malta Women (MLT-W) in match numbers one and three of the ECIW Spain T10 2023 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ESP-W vs MLT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the first day of the tournament. Spain Women have played eight international matches in T20 cricket and have a win-loss record of 3-5. Meanwhile, Malta Women have featured in just three T20Is. They have won all three of those.

ESP-W vs MLT-W, Match Details

The first and third match of the ECIW Spain T10 2023 between Spain Women and Malta Women will be played on March 25, 2023, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm & 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 1 and Match 3.

Match: ESP-W vs MLT-W

Date & Time: March 25, 2023, 2.00 pm & 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been a very good one to bat on. Teams have scored big at this venue and high totals have been chased down as well. Thus, a high-scoring game may be on the cards.

ESP-W vs MLT-W Probable Playing 11 today

Spain Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Spain Women Probable Playing XI: Payal Chilonga, Elspeth Fowler (c), Uswa Syed, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Simranjit Kaur, Amy Brown-Carrera, Hifsa Butt, Muskan Naseeb, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, and Tashiba Mirza (wk).

Malta Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malta Women Probable Playing XI: Shamla Cholasseri (c), Jessica Rymer (wk), Rojina Theeng, Shamla Cholasseri, Anupama Rameshan, Aneeta Santhosh, Keeranmai Mandava, Ashma Pariyar, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Shamla Cholasseri, and Visha Sagi.

Today’s ESP-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jessica Rymer

Jessica Rymer can make useful contributions with the bat. The Malta Women’s wicket-keeper batter has scored 46 runs in three innings in T20I cricket.

Top Batter Pick

Elspeth Fowler

Elspeth Fowler is one of the leading run-getters for Spain Women in T20I cricket. The Spain Women’s skipper has scored 152 runs in eight matches so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Uswa Syed

Uswa Syed can make effective all-round contributions. The 18-year-old off-spinning all-rounder has got 69 runs and has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in T20Is.

Top Bowler Pick

Jaspreet Kaur

Jaspreet Kaur is one of the premier bowlers for Spain Women. She has three scalps to her name in her T20I career.

ESP-W vs MLT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Naomi Hillman-Bermejo

Naomi Hillman-Bermejo has played four T20Is in her career. The Spain Women’s all-rounder has scored 152 runs in four games and has a strike rate of 100. With the ball, he has got three scalps at an economy of 4.61.

Anupama Rameshan

Anupama Rameshan could have a significant all-round impact. She has picked up five wickets in three T20I matches at an economy rate of 1.84. She can be quite handy with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats (T20I career) for ESP-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Naomi Hillman-Bermejo 152 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Anupama Rameshan 11 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Uswa Syed 69 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches Elspeth Fowler 152 runs in 8 matches Shamla Cholasseri 15 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches

ESP-W vs MLT-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Shamla Cholasseri, Payal Chilonga, Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera, and Anupama Rameshan will be the ones to watch out for.

ESP-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Spain Women vs Malta Women - ECIW Spain T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Jessica Rymer

Batters: Keeranmai Mandava, Anupama Rameshan, Elspeth Fowler

All-rounders: Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Shamla Cholasseri, Payal Chilonga, Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera

Bowlers: Jaspreet Kaur, Ashma Pariyar

ESP-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Spain Women vs Malta Women - ECIW Spain T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Jessica Rymer

Batters: Anupama Rameshan, Elspeth Fowler, Rojina Theeng, Hifsa Butt

All-rounders: Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Shamla Cholasseri, Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera

Bowlers: Visha Sagi, Simranjit Kaur

