ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 15, 2023

The Semi-final 1 of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 between Essex and Hampshire is scheduled at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 15th at 03:30 PM IST.

Essex enters this match with a victory over Warwickshire by two wickets in the first quarter-final. Meanwhile, Hampshire is making their third consecutive appearance on the finals day after defeating Worcestershire in the fourth quarter-final to reach this stage.

Squads for ESS vs HAM

Essex

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Robin Das, Ben Allison, Will Buttleman, Aron Nijjar, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott(wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ross Whiteley, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner, Toby Albert, Ben Brown, Mason Crane, Scott Curie.

#3 Matt Critchley (ESS) - 9.0 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Matt Critchley has been in impressive form throughout the T20 Blast, scoring 250 runs at an average of 22.72. He has also been a valuable contributor with the ball, taking 20 wickets at a reasonable economy rate. His highest batting score is 63, and best bowling figures of 5/28. Given his performances, he is an excellent choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your ESS vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

Vitality Blast T20 Final Previews

James Vince, the experienced batter of Hampshire Hawks, currently leads the run-scoring charts of the tournament. He has amassed 657 runs with an outstanding average of 65.70. With seven half-centuries and a century to his name, he is one of the finest picks for this crucial game.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

Birmingham Bears v Essex Eagles: Vitality Blast T20 Quarter-Final

Daniel Sams has been the most consistent wicket-taker for Essex in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Not only has he bowled effectively, but he has also made noteworthy contributions with the bat.

Sams has scored 345 runs at a superb strike rate of 173.36 and has scalped 23 wickets. Owing to his all-round abilities, he would be the best choice for the captain position in your ESS vs HAM Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's ESS vs HAM Dream11 Contest? James Vince Daniel Sams 0 votes