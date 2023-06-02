ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

Essex and Hampshire will meet for the South Group match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Essex will host Hampshire at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Friday, June 2.

Essex are coming off two back-to-back wins whereas for Hampshire, the campaign has not been good so far. Hampshire have managed to win just one game out of three while Essex have remained unbeaten in their two outings this season.

Essex will be highly motivated from their previous performances and Hampshire will go into the match in a must-win mode.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your ESS vs HAM Dream11 team.

ESS vs HAM Squad for Today's Match

Essex Squad

Simron Harmer(C), Ben Alison, Samuel Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington(wk), Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Hampshire Squad

James Vince (C), Toby Albert, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald

#3 James Vince (HAM) - 9 Credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince, the captain of Hampshire is the leading run-getter for them with 177 runs in three matches with already two fifties to his name. His consistency will be key for his side in the tournament. He is coming off 56-ball 88* against Surrey and is expected to have a good run against Essex.

#2 Robin Das (ESS) - 5 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

With 100 runs at a strike rate nearing 170 from two matches, Robin Das looks in top form this year in the Vitality T20 Blast. In the opening match, he stunned everyone with a 69-run knock off just 33 balls and then score an unbeaten 31 against Sussex. He is expected to do well in the ESS vs HAM match.

#1 Simon Harmer (ESS) - 8 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Simon Harmer has been the top wicket-taker for Essex so far this season with five wickets in two matches at an average of 9.20. The Essex captain was also the leading wicket-taker for them last season.

Harmer claimed four wickets in the last match, including a hat-trick, while conceding 28 runs. He helped Essex win the match by 25 runs.

