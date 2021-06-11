ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 11th, 2021

Essex and Hampshire will lock horns at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday as part of the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Essex started the tournament on a winning note against Somerset. Their power-packed top and middle order were enough to give nightmares to the opposition bowlers. Batting first, Somerset posted 185/7 in 20 overs. In response, it took 18.5 overs for Essex to chase down the total.

Meanwhile, Hampshire had a poor start to the competition after they lost to Kent by 38 runs. Kent’s impressive top-order crushed Hampshire's hopes in the season opener as they posted 176/6 in 20 overs. In response, Hampshire couldn’t live up to expectations and scored just 138/9.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Essex and Hampshire.

#3 James Neesham

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - T20 Blast 2021

James Neesham usually gets a chance in the death overs with both bat and ball. The same was the case when Essex took on Somerset and Neesham lived up to expectations with the willow. Neesham’s 25-ball 53 turned the game upside down. He was playing at a strike rate of 212 and eventually, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair.

With the ball, he couldn’t pick up a wicket, but he is certainly a threat at the death and is expected to pick up wickets going forward.

#2 D’Arcy Short

Short will represent Hampshire in T20 Blast 2021

D’Arcy Short is known for his power-hitting in the powerplay overs. Though he started well in the powerplay, he couldn’t make it big as he vanished for a 19-ball 29-run knock against Kent in their previous T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

He couldn’t make it big with the ball either as he leaked runs in his two-over spell. However, he will look for a change in his fortune and will aim to do well in both departments when Hampshire takes on Essex.

#1 Tom Westley

T20 Blast 2021

Essex opener Tom Westley failed to live up to expectations in the team’s season opener, but he is a well-established batsman and is known for steamrolling bowlers once he settles on the wicket.

Westley may sometimes surprise the opposition with his off-break as well. Though he isn’t a seasoned campaigner with the ball, his part-time bowling will be useful on slow tracks.

Edited by Prem Deshpande