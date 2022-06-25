ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Essex will take on Hampshire in a Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Sunday.

Hampshire have been in top form in this red-ball season. They have five wins, one loss and one draw. With 124 points, they are second on the points table.

On the other hand, Essex have had a middling season. They have won two, lost one and drawn three so far. They are sixth (76 points) on the points table.

ESS vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Essex

Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Adam Rossington (wk), Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, James Porter

Hampshire

Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal

Match Details

ESS vs HAM, County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Date & Time: June 26, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the County Ground in Chelmsford has been a good one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores. There could be some movement for the pacers early in the game but historically, the spinners will have a big say as the game progresses.

Today’s ESS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Rossington has a solid record in first-class record. He has accumulated 4789 runs at an average of 34.95.

Batters

James Vince seems to be batting nicely this season. In the county season, he has got 413 runs at an average of 37.54, which includes three fifties and one ton.

Sir Alastair Cook has amassed 483 runs while averaging 53.66. He has also racked up three hundreds.

All-rounders

Matthew Critchley has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 274 runs and has picked up 10 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Kyle Abbott has been in good form with the ball and has returned with 23 scalps at an average of 26.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Critchley (ESS)

James Vince (HAM)

Kyle Abbott (HAM)

Samuel Cook (ESS)

Sir Alastair Cook (ESS)

Important stats for ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Critchley: 274 runs & 10 wickets

Sir Alastair Cook: 483 runs

Samuel Cook: 21 wickets

James Vince: 413 runs

Kyle Abbott: 23 wickets

ESS vs HAM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Hampshire - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Sir Alastair Cook, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Critchley, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Kyle Abbott

Captain: Matthew Critchley Vice-captain: James Vince

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Hampshire - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Ben Brown, Sir Alastair Cook, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Matthew Critchley, Keith Barker, Ian Holland, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Kyle Abbott

Captain: Kyle Abbott Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far