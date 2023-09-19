ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English County Championship 2023, Match 116

The 116th match of the English County Championship 2023 will see Essex (ESS) squaring off against Hampshire (HAM) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday, September 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in this series. Hampshire has won six of their last 12 matches. Essex, on the other hand, have secured seven victories in 12 appearances.

Hampshire are a competitive side, but Essex are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ESS vs HAM Match Details

The 116th match of the English County Championship 2023 will be played on September 19 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 19th September 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

ESS vs HAM Form Guide

ESS - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

HAM - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

ESS vs HAM Probable Playing XI

ESS Playing XI

No injury updates

N Browne, A Cook, T Westley ©, D Lawrence, M Critchley, A Rossington (wk), P Walter, S Harmer, U Yadav, S Cook, J Porter

HAM Playing XI

No injury updates

T Albert, F Middleton, N Gubbins, J Vince ©, T Prest, B Brown (wk), L Dawson, J Fuller, K Barker, K Abbott, M Abbas

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rossington

A Rossington is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Brown is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Cook

J Vince and A Cook are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Gubbins played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Dawson

S Harmer and L Dawson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Critchley is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Porter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Yadav and J Porter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Barker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ESS vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

L Dawson

L Dawson will bat in the middle order and bowl a lot of overs on this pitch, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 115 runs and took 7 wickets in the last match against Somerset.

S Harmer

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Harmer as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 36 runs and took 6 wickets in the last match against Middlesex.

5 Must-Picks for ESS vs HAM, Match 116

J Vince

S Harmer

L Dawson

M Critchley

N Gubbins

Essex vs Hampshire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Essex vs Hampshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rossington

Batters: N Gubbins, A Cook, T Westley, J Vince

All-rounders: L Dawson (c), M Critchley, S Harmer (vc)

Bowlers: J Porter, U Yadav, K Barker

Essex vs Hampshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rossington

Batters: N Gubbins, A Cook, T Westley, J Vince

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Critchley (vc), S Harmer (c)

Bowlers: J Porter, S Cook, K Abbott