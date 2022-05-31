ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday. Essex began their season with a crushing victory over Kent, thanks to outstanding batting performances from the likes of William Buttleman and Paul Walter.

Hampshire, on the other hand, will be looking for their first win of the season after failing to find the right balance in their two previous games. They will enter this game with high expectations, led by James Vince. There will be another exciting game on Tuesday, with both teams competing for victory.

ESS vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

William Buttleman, Simon Harmer (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

HAM XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Match Details

ESS vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: May 30, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so fans can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. A total of around 130 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s ESS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: McDermott has fallen short of expectations, scoring only 29 runs in two games at an average of 14.50 in the tournament. However, he is a reliable hitter, and given his abilities, is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Batters

James Vince: Vince has had a hit-or-miss Blast 2022 campaign, unable to put together big scores. However, he has shown signs of improvement in previous matches. With Vince due for a big one, he is a must-have player from Hampshire.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Critchley could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 78 runs at an impressive average of 39.00 in two games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well. Critchley's also quite effective with his medium-fast bowling, having already taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Brad Wheal: Wheal is his team's leading wicket-taker, providing consistent breakthroughs with four wickets at an average of 16.50 in two matches.

Top 3 best players to pick in ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Mason Crane (HAM) - 47 points

Michael Pepper (ESS) - 74 points

Joe Weatherley (HAM) - 42 points

Key stats for ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams - 17 runs and one wicket in two games

Chris Wood – 11 runs and two wickets in two games

Paul Walter - 47 runs in two games

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

ESS vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Paul Walter, Ross Whiteley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: James Fuller

ESS vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Daniel Sams, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Daniel Sams Vice-captain: James Vince.

