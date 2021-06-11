ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 11th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Essex hosting Hampshire at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday.

Essex got off to a fine start in the T20 Blast earlier in the week with a stunning win over Somerset. They had their overseas star Jimmy Neesham to thank for as the New Zealand all-rounder came up trumps with a wonderful fifty. However, Simon Harmer and co. will look to improve with both the bat and ball in their next fixture. Although they are missing a few key personnel, Essex have a talented squad capable of extending their winning run at home.

Hampshire, despite boasting a power-packed batting unit, came up short against Kent on the opening day of the T20 Blast 2021. They will be looking to get off the mark in the T20 Blast with a win over Essex. All eyes will be on the opening duo of D'Arcy Short and James Vince, who were among the top performers in the BBL earlier in the year.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Essex might hold the edge, owing to momentum being on their side. Nevertheless, a cracker beckons between the two sides, with valuable points up for grabs on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Essex

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter, Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex

Adam Wheater (wk), Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Sam Cook and James Porter

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Mason Crane, Chris Wood and Brad Wheal

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Hampshire, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 11th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and ball is in store at the County Ground in Chelmsford. There should be ample help on offer for the bowlers, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being crucial towards the end. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs HAM)

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs HAM)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Pepper, J Vince, D Short, T Westley, S Northeast, J Neesham, S Harmer, C Wood, J Porter, M Crane and S Cook

Captain: J Vince. Vice-captain: J Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Wheater, J Vince, D Short, R ten Doeschate, S Northeast, J Neesham, S Harmer, C Wood, J Porter, M Crane and S Cook

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: J Neesham

