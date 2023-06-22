ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 22, 2023

The South Group fixture on June 22 is all set to unfold at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford as Essex (ESS) prepare to square off against Kent (KET). The expected kick-off time for this game is 11:00 pm IST.

Sussex are currently third in the points table, sitting with a healthy-looking NRR of 0.272. They have managed to claim seven wins out of 10 games and would be eager to wrap up the upcoming fixture in style.

Kent have endured a topsy-turvy ride this season and are in the fifth spot on the points table. Their NRR stands at 0.108 and they have managed to secure five wins in 10 games. They have made some recovery of late and managed to win four back-to-back games on the trot.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction match.

ESS vs KEN Squad for Today's Match

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (C), Wes Agar, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Quinn, Grant Stewart.

#3 Robin Das (ESS) - 7.5 credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Das is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Essex this season who has shot to fame in no time. He has scored 237 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 162.33. Das looked in threatening form in the last game where he scored a blistering 72 (39) to singlehandedly take Essex to a commanding score of 187.

Das has improved as a cricketer of late and is worth considering as a captain or vice-captain in your ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Jordan Cox (KET) - 7.5 credits

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast T20

Jordan has looked in explosive form so far this season. His significant contributions with the bat have powered Kent to resounding victories on numerous instances. He currently averages 46.2 and has a staggering strike rate of 155. Jordan batted splendidly in the last game on Wednesday, where he steamrolled the Sussex bowling line-up with his powerful cameo of 82 (44).

He can also inflict a fair amount of damage with the bat and we have certainly seen a glimpse of that in this year’s T20 competition. He is certainly a worthy candidate for your ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Paul Walter (ESS) - 7.5 credits

The 29-year-old batting all-rounder is in the form of his life. He is currently leading the run-charts for Essex and has 250 runs under his belt in just 10 matches. He has notched up two brilliant 50-plus scores and is batting at a devastating strike rate of 172. Walter has also played a decent part with the ball, claiming six wickets and bagging his best bowling figures of 2/19 this season.

Paul is the mainstay of the Essex lineup which makes him the top contender as a captain or vice-captain for your ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction match.

