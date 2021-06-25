ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 25th, 2021

Essex and Kent will lock horns at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Essex have produced mixed results so far in the tournament with three wins and four defeats. They are currently placed in the middle of the South Group and will look for a better spot going into the tournament.

Kent have been exceptional so far with five wins and are placed in second spot in the points table. However, their winning streak came to a halt when they lost against Gloucestershire in their previous fixture. Kent have enough ammunition to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Essex and Kent.

#3 Jack Leaning

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Jack Leaning has played seven innings for Kent this season, scoring 232 runs at an average of 46.5. His 81-run knock against Gloucestershire created waves earlier in the tournament as well. Leaning has good hitting abilities and can score in bulk for his side once again.

Leaning can be a good multiplier choice for your fantasy team as he can chip in with a few overs at times. He picked up figures of 3/15 against Gloucestershire in the previous encounter and has been in good touch.

#2 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast 2020

Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond is known for his power-hitting right from the word go. Drummond has 200-odd runs in seven innings at an average of close to 30. He is a match-winner and one can expect him to score big once he settles down.

#1 Dan Lawrence

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Essex top-order batsman Dan Lawrence has featured in only three games thus far in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He has been decent with both the bat and the ball and has made the best use of the given opportunities.

Lawrence has scored 87 runs with the willow in three games and has picked up two wickets with the ball. Since Lawrence will get a good chance with both the bat and the ball, he can be one of the prime contenders for the multiplier choice.

