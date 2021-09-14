European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 13 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw its first day of action on September 13, with five Group A matches played on the day. Five more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, September 14.

Belgium and Sweden occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both sides have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Spain, who have garnered a couple of points, are placed third in the Group A standings. They won and lost an encounter each on the opening day of the tournament.

Norway and Luxembourg bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The two sides suffered reversals in both their matches on Monday and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group A Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Belgium's Saber Zakhil is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has blasted 96 runs in two matches, with 53 being his highest score. Zakhil's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 309.67, and are studded with one four and 13 sixes.

Sweden's Share Ali and Luxembourg's Tony Whiteman have both amassed 63 runs in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. Ali is placed higher on the run-scoring charts due to his better strike rate of 242.30 compared to Whiteman's 217.24.

Both Ali and Whiteman scored all their runs via unbeaten 63-run knocks. While the former has smashed eight sixes and a solitary boundary, the latter has struck five fours and as many maximums.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Four bowlers - Khalid Zahid, Kuldeep Lal, Zabi Zahid and Azam Khalil - all picked up three wickets on Day 1 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Sweden's Khalid Zahid has 2/11 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy of 5.00. Spain's Lal registered the only three-wicket haul (3/6) on Monday and he has conceded an average of just 6.75 runs per over.

Zabi Zahid and Khalil, both from Sweden, have identical best figures of 2/19. Both bowlers have been slightly on the expensive side, having been taken for an average of 9.75 and 10.50 runs per over respectively.

