European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 14 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw its second day of action on September 14, with five Group A encounters played on the day. Five more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, September 15.

Belgium are perched atop the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They have registered wins in all four of their matches thus far and have eight points to their credit.

Spain and Sweden follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both sides have five points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Norway and Luxembourg are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The two sides have garnered a solitary point apiece, courtesy of abandoned encounters.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group A Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Spain's Hamza Saleem has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 101 runs in three matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 56. Saleem has a terrific strike rate of 252.50 and has struck six fours and 11 sixes.

Belgium's Saber Zakhil has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 99 runs so far, with 53 being his best effort. Zakhil has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 267.56, with the help of a solitary four and 13 maximums.

Sweden's Share Ali is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 79 runs in three knocks, with an unbeaten 63 as his highest score. Ali's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 239.39 and are studded with three boundaries and nine sixes.

Luxembourg's Tony Whiteman and Norway's Raza Iqbal, who have both aggregated 75 runs to date, are the highest run-scorers from the two sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Khalid Zahid, Kuldeep Lal and Vinay Ravi are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The three bowlers have each picked up four wickets and are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Sweden's Zahid, who has 2/11 as his best performance, has an exceptional economy of 4.40. Spain's Lal has 3/6 as his best figures and has an acceptable economy of 8.60. Norway's Ravi has a best spell of 2/8 and has conceded an average of 10.25 runs per over.

The Belgium duo of Waqas Raja and Adnan Razzaq, and Luxembourg's Harpal Singh, who have all taken three wickets, are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

