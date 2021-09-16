European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 15 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw its third day of action on September 15, with five Group A encounters played on the day. Five more Group A matches are scheduled for Thursday, September 16.

Belgium continue to be perched atop the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with ten points to their name. They are followed by Spain, who have nine points in their kitty.

Norway and Sweden are placed third and fourth in the Group A standings. Both sides have garnered five points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Luxembourg bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Their solitary point to date has come through an abandoned encounter.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group A Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Norway's Raza Iqbal and Sweden's Share Ali are the joint-highest run-scorers after the third day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both players have amassed 118 runs so far, with the former having a better average.

Iqbal, who has 52 as his highest score, has an impressive strike rate of 178.78 and has struck 11 fours and eight sixes. Ali, who has a top score of an unbeaten 63, has scored his runs at an even better strike rate of 187.30, with the help of seven boundaries and 11 sixes.

Spain's Awais Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 107 runs in five innings, with 45 being his best effort. Ahmed's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 205.76 and are studded with 12 fours and seven maximums.

Belgium's Saber Zakhil (106) and Luxembourg's Tony Whiteman (93) are the highest run-scorers from the two sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Sweden's Azam Khalil, with eight scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. His spell of 4/10 is the best of the tournament so far and he has an acceptable economy of 9.55.

Norway's Vinay Ravi, who has dismissed seven opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/8 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 8.00.

Sweden's Khalid Zahid is among two bowlers who have each picked up six wickets in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. Zahid, who has 2/11 as his best effort, is placed higher due to his superior economy of 6.69.

Belgium's Shagharai Sefat (6), Spain's Zulqarnain Haider (5) and Kuldeep Lal (5), and Luxembourg's Harpal Singh (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

