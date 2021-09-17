European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 16 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 has reached the decisive phase of Group A action. The Eliminator will be followed by the two qualifiers and the final on Friday, September 17.

Spain finished atop the Group A points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with 11 points to their credit. They will face Belgium, who finished second with 10 points, in Qualifier 1.

Norway and Sweden garnered nine points apiece during the Group A league phase action. They will cross swords against each other in the Eliminator.

Luxembourg are eliminated from the European Cricket Championship 2021. They failed to register a win in the tournament, with their only point coming via an abandoned encounter.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group A Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Norway's Khizer Ahmed has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 168 runs in eight matches, with 45 as his highest score. Ahmed has an outstanding strike rate of 236.62 and has struck 11 fours and 15 sixes.

Sweden's Rahel Khan is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 164 runs to date, with an unbeaten 40 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 202.46 and are studded with 10 fours and 16 maximums.

Norway's Raza Iqbal has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 156 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 52. Iqbal has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.33, with the help of 16 boundaries and nine sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Sweden's Share Ali (135) and Imal Zuwak (108), Spain's Hamza Saleem (133), Awais Ahmed (128) and Jack Perman (113), Norway's Walid Ghauri (123), and Belgium's Ali Raza (121), Omid Rahimi (113) and Saber Zakhil (107) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Sweden's Azam Khalil, with 12 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has registered the best spell of the tournament (4/10) and has an acceptable economy of 9.30.

Norway's Vinay Ravi, who has snared nine wickets, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/7 as his best effort and has a decent economy of 8.63.

Also Read

Spain's Kuldeep Lal is among three bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. Lal, who has 3/6 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy of 9.08.

Other than Khalil, Ravi and Lal, Spain's Thomas Vine (8), Zulqarnain Haider (7) and Atif Mehmood (7), Norway's Hayatullah Niazi (8) and Prithvi Bhart (7), Belgium's Shagharai Sefat (7), and Sweden's Khalid Zahid (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna