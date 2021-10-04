European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 3 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 will see the first day of Championship Week action on Monday, October 4. The top two finishers from each of the three groups will be fighting it out to emerge as the overall champions.

Belgium and Spain qualified for the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship 2021 from Group A. Belgium, who had finished second in the league phase, defeated Spain by 27 runs in the final to make the grade as the group winners.

The Netherlands XI and Austria are the two qualifiers from Group B. The former, who lost only one encounter in the league phase, pipped the latter in the Group B final by four runs.

England XI and Italy are the two Group C teams who will be participating in the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship 2021. While the former finished as the group winners, Italy stunned Germany in Qualifier 2 to make the grade.

Portugal's Sharn Gomes is still the highest run-scorer after the 15th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He aggregated 349 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 78 as his highest score. Gomes scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 192.81, with the help of 25 fours and as many sixes.

Italy's Amir Sharif has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 324 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 80 being his best effort. Sharif has an excellent strike rate of 220.40 and has struck 25 fours and 28 maximums.

England XI's Dan Lincoln is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 273 runs in ten matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 105. Lincoln's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 221.95 and are studded with 23 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Apart from Sharif and Lincoln, Austria's Iqbal Hossain (265) and Razmal Shigiwal (226), the Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (245), Musa Ahmad (196) and Boris Gorlee (172), Spain's Hamza Saleem (226), Jack Perman (184) and Awais Ahmed (170), the England XI's Harrison Ward (212) and Alex Mellor (172), Italy's Baljit Singh (211) and Nisar Ahmed (164), and Belgium's Saber Zakhil (178) and Ali Raza (172) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Italy's Amir Sharif, with 17 scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 15 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 4/19 as his best efforts and has an acceptable economy of 9.32.

England XI's Sam Pearce, who has dismissed 15 batsmen, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/19 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.60 runs per over.

Germany's Fayaz Nasseri is among four bowlers who have picked up 14 wickets apiece in the European Cricket Championship 2021 so far. Nasseri, who had 4/11 as his best figures, is placed third due to his better economy of 8.16.

Other than Sharif and Pearce, Spain's Thomas Vine (14), Kuldeep Lal (12) and Zulqarnain Haider (11), Italy's Jaspreet Singh (13) and Baljit Singh (9), the Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (12), Julian De Mey (12) and Sebastiaan Braat (11), the England XI's Alex Russell (12) and Rich Edwards (10), Austria's Abdullah Akbarjan (11) and Aqib Iqbal (9), and Belgium's Shagharai Sefat (10) and Adnan Razzaq (8) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

