European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 7 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Friday, October 8. Eliminator 3 will be followed by two qualifiers and the title decider.

England XI finished atop the playoffs league stage of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They put it across both Belgium and Netherlands XI for the four points in their kitty.

Belgium defeated Netherlands XI apart from their reversal against England XI. They will face the latter in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final.

Netherlands XI will cross swords with Spain in Eliminator 3. Spain stunned both Austria and Italy in the first two eliminator encounters.

Following were the team standings in the playoffs league phase of the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

England XI's Harrison Ward has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has blasted 512 runs in 16 matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 92. Ward's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 268.06 and are studded with 36 fours and 52 sixes.

Ward's teammate Dan Lincoln occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 482 runs to date, with an unbeaten 105 as his highest score. Lincoln has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 228.44, with the help of 33 fours and 45 maximums.

Italy's Amir Sharif has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He amassed 445 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 80 being his best effort. Sharif had an impressive strike rate of 212.92 and struck 29 boundaries and 42 sixes.

Apart from Ward and Lincoln, Spain's Hamza Saleem (389), Jack Perman (314) and Awais Ahmed (247), Belgium's Ali Raza (375), Aziz Mohammad (348) and Saber Zakhil (298), Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (352), Musa Ahmad (323) and Boris Gorlee (320), and England XI's Alex Mellor (294) and Tom Bevan (261) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd and England XI's Sam Pearce are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 19 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both bowlers have picked up 21 wickets, with the former being more economical.

Floyd has 3/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 8.48. Pearce, who has a best spell of 3/19, has been taken for an average of 10.70 runs per over.

Also Read

England XI's Alex Russell is among five bowlers who have scalped 18 wickets in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. Russell, who has 3/4 as his best returns, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy of 8.43.

Netherlands XI's Sebastiaan Braat (18), Ryan Klein (16) and Julian De Mey (15), England XI's Rich Edwards (18) and Arthur Godsal (15), Spain's Atif Mehmood (16), Thomas Vine (14), Kuldeep Lal (14) and Zulqarnain Haider (14), and Belgium's Adnan Razzaq (13), Fahim Bhatti (10), Shagharai Sefat (10) and Murid Ekrami (10) are the other most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will emerge as the champions in the European Cricket Championship 2021? England XI Any other team 0 votes so far