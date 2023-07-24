EZ vs CZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Deodhar Trophy match - July 24, 2023

The Deodhar Trophy returns with a thrilling contest between East Zone (EZ) and Central Zone (CZ) at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Monday (July 24).

The prestigious Indian List A tournament is making a return after a four-year hiatus. Six zonal teams will compete for the coveted trophy.

East Zone, led by the talented Saurabh Tiwary, boasts exceptional players in both batting and bowling. They're are the last zonal competition winners in 2014-15 and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Meanwhile, Central Zone will be led by the KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The team is known for nurturing talent, with Rinku Singh being one of the players to watch out for. Central Zone are five-time winners of the competition.

As the excitement builds up, here are three players you could consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your EZ vs CZ Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed (EZ) - 8 Credits

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is a player worth keeping an eye on from the East Zone squad. He has 791 runs in 26 List A innings at an average of 43.94.

The RCB all-rounder picked up 11 wickets in six contests in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy season, making him a promising all-round captaincy choice in your EZ vs CZ Dream11 team.

#2 Rinku Singh (CZ) - 8.5 Credits

Rinku Singh has become a household name, thanks to his heroics in the recently concluded IPL season. The star batter has amassed 1749 runs in 46 List A innings at a stunning average of 53.

With an impressive record of 17 fifty-plus scores in the format, the left-hander could be an excellent captaincy pick in your EZ vs CZ Dream11 team.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (CZ) - 8.5 Credits

Central Zone captain Venkatesh Iyer is expected to amass a plethora of fantasy points in both batting and bowling in the upcoming game.

The batting all-rounder has scored 1252 runs in 30 List A innings. Moreover, he has also displayed his bowling prowess by scalping 19 wickets. Iyer is one of the top captaincy choices for your EZ vs CZ Dream11 team.

