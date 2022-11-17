FAL vs PMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 40

In the 40th game of the ECS Barcelona T10, Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) will square off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday (November 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FAL vs PMC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
The Royals have won six of their ten games, while Falco have won four of their eight. Falco will look to win the game, but the Pak Montcada Royals will likely prevail.
FAL vs PMC Match Details
The 40th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 17 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FAL vs PMC, Match 40
Date and Time: November 17, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
Pitch Report
The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will look to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling game could ensue. The last game here between Men In Blue CC and Hira Sabadell saw 237 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.
FAL vs PMC Form Guide
FAL - Won 4 of their last 8 games
PMC - Won 6 of their last 10 games
FAL vs PMC Probable Playing XIs
FAL
No injury update
Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar (wk), Naeem Shah, Rehman Rajput (c), Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Mehdi, Moazzam Rasul, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Ijaz Hussain
PMC
No injury update
Hamza Saleem Dar, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas ©, Hamayun Shafi, Khalid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Ameer Khan, Hamza Nisar, Jehanzaib Asghar
FAL vs PMC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
K Shafi
Shafi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Yaseen is another good pick.
Batters
N Hussain
H Aitzaz and N Hussain are the two best batter picks. H Nisar played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
H Saleem Dar
Saleem Dar and Armghan Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Abdullah is another good pick.
Bowlers
M Sheraz
The top bowler picks are M Sheraz and R Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Asghar is another good pick.
FAL vs PMC match captain and vice-captain choices
H Saleem Dar
Saleem Dar bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for the captaincy. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 684 points in eight games.
M Armghan Khan
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could pick M Armghan Khan as the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 493 points in six games.
Five Must-Picks for FAL vs PMC, Match 40
H Saleem Dar
A Abdullah
K Shafi
M Armghan Khan
S Ahmed
Falco vs Pak Montcada Royals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Falco vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: K Shafi, M Yaseen
Batters: R Ullah, N Hussain, H Nisar
All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, M Armghan Khan, A Abdullah
Bowlers: M Sheraz, J Asghar, R Ali
Falco vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: K Shafi
Batters: H Aitzaz, N Hussain, H Nisar
All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, S Ahmed, A Abdullah, M Armghan Khan
Bowlers: M Sheraz, J Asghar, R Ali