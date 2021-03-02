FAL vs PUW Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 3rd, 2021

Falco will take on Punjab Warriors in the 86th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.

Falco have won three of their five matches and are third in Group D with six points and a net run rate of +2.375. In their last ECS T10 Barcelona match, Falco lost to Trinitat Royal Stars by eight wickets.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have won just two ECS T10 Barcelona matches. They are fifth in the group with four points to their name. Badalona Shaheen beat the Punjab Warriors by a massive margin of 97 runs in their last match.

Squads to choose from:

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish

Predicted Playing XIs

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Punjab Warriors, Match 86

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 3rd March, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona generally favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score at the venue is 96. On the bowling front, the track is better suited for pacers than spinners.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FAL vs PUW)

FAL vs PUW Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Tejpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh

Captain: Adeel Sarwar; Vice-captain: Mohsin Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh

Captain: Abid Shahzad; Vice-captain: Gagandeep Singh