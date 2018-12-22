Fantasy Cricket Tips, Big Bash League 2018: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

The defending champions, Adelaide Strikers take on a strong Melbourne Renegades unit on Sunday in Adelaide. With both teams opening their accounts with a win against Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers respectively, a win in this match would further propel them towards a top-four finish

Fantasy Cricket Tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers Squad:

Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, David Grant, Travis Head, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter

Melbourne Renegades Squad:

Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey is a formidable option and a tempting one as well, after his pyrotechnics propelled the Strikers to a win in the opening match. Tim Ludeman could also be a good pick with the Renegades keeper keen to overlook his failure in their first match and put in a telling performance.

Batsmen: Colin Ingram and Cameron White are too good to not be included considering their talent and the responsibility of shouldering their team's batting. Renegades captain, Tom Cooper is also a worthy option along with the likes of Jake Weatherald and Wells, who performed well to guide the Strikers towards the end of the match.

All-rounders: Daniel Christian and Michael Neser should be the designated all-rounders but the likes of Mohammed Nabi and Matt Short would be of good value considering their exploits in the previous games. With pinch hitting and canny bowling abilities, Stoinis and Neser should make the cut. With Daniel Christian already putting in an extraordinary performance against a formidable Perth side, he is one player you cannot miss out on.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is a must for all fantasy teams. Accompanying the Afghan leggie should be one of Stanlake and Laughlin. The death bowling prowess of Laughlin should come up trumps against the Renegades.

Usman Khan was sensational on debut for the Renegades and might just be the 2018 version of Jofra Archer. He is also a must-have while Kane Richardson should also make the cut with the Aussie's fielding and bowling abilities.

Captain: Colin Ingram and Cameron White are both due a big score and should be in the reckoning for captain of your fantasy team. Rashid Khan could also be a worthy captain with his leg breaks already wreaking havoc against the Heat in the season-opener.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Alex Carey(WK), Colin Ingram, Tom Cooper, Cameron White, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Christian, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan. Captain: Colin Ingram

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #2: Tim Ludeman(WK), Colin Ingram, Tom Cooper, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Usman Khan and Kane Richardson. Captain: Cameron White

