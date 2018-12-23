Fantasy Cricket Tips, Big Bash League 2018: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

In the first of two matches of the Big Bash League 2018 on Monday, last year's finalists Hobart Hurricanes take on a star-studded Melbourne Stars side at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Glenn Maxwell-led side will be looking to open their account after losing to Sydney Thunder in a rain-affected game while Hobart will be counting on the likes of D'Arcy Short and Jofra Archer to sustain their momentum.

Here are some Fantasy Cricket XI tips for the upcoming match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

Squads

Melbourne Stars

Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes

Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Fantasy Tips

Wicket-keeper: Both, Ben Dunk and Matthew Wade missed out on the scoring in the opening round and will be keen to contribute. With both of them opening the batting for their respective sides, the start they provide would subsequently set the tempo for the rest of the match. A former Hurricane, Ben Dunk along with his reputation for going big should allow him to nick this one.

Batsmen: Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan, Glenn Maxwell and Nick Larkin could be the ideal set of players going in to the match. McDermott has been unlucky of late with the Aussie getting run-out on more than a few occasions but expect him to be amongst the runscorers.

While D'Arcy Short was at his best against the Heat, Alex Doolan or even George Bailey could be given a try. With none of the Stars batsmen other than Nick Larkin performing, the onus will again be on captain, Glenn Maxwell to give the Stars fans something to rejoice. Nick Larkin could be trusted with another good performances.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo and Marcus Stoinis cannot be left out of the fantasy teams. Batting in the top of six of the side and delivering with the ball during the middle and death overs is an added boost to any fantasy team which dictates the inclusion of both Stoinis and Bravo. Former Stars' all-rounder, James Faulkner picked up three wickets in his last outing and could be a viable pick against his former side.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Sandeep Lammichane are the focal points of their respective attacks and are to be included without any fuss. Riley Meredith was very impressive against the Heat but could be overlooked for Clive Rose who has a knack of picking wickets at the start. Adam Zampa was great in tandem alongside Lammichane and would be great to see him perform once more in tandem with the Nepalese sensation.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell is the choice of many and why not? The Aussie is due for a big-score and with him coming in at four, the stage is set for a Maxwell Show for everyone to witness. His one over spells with the ball could also be pivotal with two left handers opening the batting for the Hurricanes. D'Arcy Short could also be picked with the south-paw in good form.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk(WK), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Sandeep Lammichane, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith and Clive Rose. Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade(WK), Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Dean, Dwayne Bravo, James Faulkner, Sandeep Lammichane, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose and Adam Zampa. Captain: Glenn Maxwell

