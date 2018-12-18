Fantasy Cricket Tips: Big Bash League 2018: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second match of Big Bash League 2018 pits the Melbourne Renegades against perennial favourites, Perth Scorchers at the Docklands. With a few key changes and renewed hopes, both teams would want to get off on the right note.

Fantasy Cricket XI Tips for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers:

Squads to pick from:

Melbourne Renegades Squad

Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

Perth Scorchers Squad

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Usman Qadir, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Wicket-keeper: With two choices available, Tim Ludeman would be the most attractive one with his big hitting abilities being his strength. Josh Inglis would also be a viable option with his clever glovework but inexperience would be his downfall.

Batsmen: The Docklands has produced good competitive wickets in the past and it wouldn't be any different come this Thursday. Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Cameron White and Renegades Vice-Captain, Tom Cooper would be the ideal choices in the batting department. In Cartwright and Turner, Perth have two exceptional all-rounders who can contribute in all three facets of the game whereas the likes of White and Cooper would bear the burden of the Renegades' batting in the absence of Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris.

All-rounders: With the presence of a number of quality all-rounders in both sides and the Docklands pitch to consider, David Willey would be the safest bet with the Englishman slated to open the batting and bowling for Perth. Mohammed Nabi and Jack Wildermuth are also very good options. Mitchell Marsh or even Daniel Christian, who has been in fine form, could also slot in for either of the two.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jhye Richardson should be competing for two spots in your fantasy team. Coulter-Nile should be the first name with his batting and fielding abilities coming in handy for any fantasy team in dire situations while Jhye Richardson has been in very good form in the Sheffield Shield, taking 27 wickets at a superb average of 19.04. Usman Khan has impressed in the practice matches and should be able to pick a few wickets with his pace and accuracy. Adding the experience of Kane Richardson strengths the bowling aspect invariably.

Captain: David Willey would be the ideal choice with the southpaw's big hitting abilities and exemplary swing bowling. Another option would be Mohammed Nabi, who should bat in the middle order for the Renegades and trouble the Perth batsmen with his canny off-spinners.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Tim Ludeman (WK), Tom Cooper, Cameron White, Ashton Turner, Jack Wildermuth (Daniel Christian), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye (Jhye Richardson), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari. Captain: David Willey

Fantasy Cricket XI Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Nabi, Daniel Christian (Jack Wildermuth), Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khan Shinwari, Chris Tremain (Kane Richardson). Captain: Mohammed Nabi

