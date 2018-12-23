Fantasy Cricket Tips, Big Bash League 2018: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match of the day, Sydney Thunder take on the Sydney Sixers in a local affair with both teams looking to build on their opening round victories with a win on Christmas Eve. With local pride also at stake, this match is sure to be a thriller.

Here are some Fantasy Cricket XI tips for the upcoming match between Sydney Thunder and Syndey Sixers.

Squads to pick from

Sydney Thunder:

Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Joe Root, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Shane Watson

Sydney Sixers:

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West

Fantasy Tips

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is an obvious choice here with the Englishmen showing glimpses of his destructive ability against the Melbourne Stars. While Josh Phillipe didn't get a chance to showcase his batting prowess, the former Perth Scorchers keeper should be overlooked for Buttler without any hesitation.

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards are the options one could go for. Root was mature in his first outing for Thunder while playing second fiddle to a rampant Jason Sangha. Expect Root to put in another good show with the bat along with teammate Callum Ferguson, who has been in rich vein of form. Jack Edwards' stay at the crease was short but there's no denying of the talent he possesses. Daniel Hughes form and the fact that the left-hander is well equipped to counter the leg spin of Fawad Ahmed boosts his chances of being picked up. You can back your instincts as well with picks of either Shane Watson or even Jordan Silk.

All-rounders: Joe Denly is one player you cannot afford to miss out on with the Englishman batting at the top of the order and providing the option of a sixth bowler for the Sixers. Another star performer against the Stars, Daniels Sams should make the cut and put in another good performance to back up his three-wicket haul and pinch-hitting prowess.

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Fawad Ahmed, Sean Abbott and Lloyd Pope are good options to go with. Either of Ben Dwarshius and Tom Curran can also be chosen but with pitch slightly on the slower side, teen prodigy Pope should be able to put in a better performance than his debut. With debutants Mujeeb, Bryant and Matthew Short excelling in their second matches after a timid debut, back Pope to be amongst the wickets.

Captain: The English trio of Root, Buttler and Denly are the obvious choices for the mantle of captain. Buttler's prowess in the powerplay should be detrimental to the decision while Shane Watson could also be an outside option.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler(WK), Joe Root, Shane Watson, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Lloyd Pope, Sean Abbott, Gurinder Sandhu and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler(WK), Shane Watson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Joe Denly, Sean Abbott, Lloyd Pope, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green. Captain: Joe Denly

