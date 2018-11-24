Fantasy Cricket Tips: MSL T20 League 2018: Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz

Rajdeep Singh
24 Nov 2018, 12:31 IST

Dale Steyn

South Africa's premier T20 league, the Mzansi Super League, has entered its second week. The first week was filled with some thrilling encounters and action-packed performances from the players.

The Cape Town Blitz have been in sensational form, winning all three of their matches to top the table so far. With the likes of Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock in their side, they look unstoppable at the moment.

The Jozi Stars, on the other hand, have played only two matches and have won one and lost one so far. Chris Gayle is a part of the squad but is currently playing in the T10 league in UAE.

The two sides will take on each other tonight at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The match will begin at 22:30 IST.

So, let's take a look at the fantasy tips for the match:

Squads:

Cape Town Blitz:

Dale Steyn, Samuel Badree, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kyle Verreynne, Jason Smith, Dawid Malan, Sibonelo Makhanya, Farhaan Behardien (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dane Piedt, Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Ferisco Adams, Janneman Malan

Jozi Stars:

Dane Vilas (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, Wihan Lubbe, Daniel Christian, Calvin Savage , Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Eddie Leie, Petrus van Biljon, Duanne Olivier, Nono Pongolo, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Ryan Rickelton, Beuran Hendricks, Sinethemba Qeshile

Predicted Playing XIs:

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Farhaan Behardien (C), Ferisco Adams, George Linde, Malusi Siboto, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn

Jozi Stars: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Petrus van Biljon, Dane Vilas (C), Nono Pongolo, Simon Harmer, Wihan Lubbe, Duanne Olivier, Eddie Leie, Beuran Hendricks

Fantasy XI:

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Combination chosen: 1 wicketkeeper, 3 batsmen, 3 all-rounders, 4 bowlers

Quinton de Kock(wk) - CP

Janneman Malan(batsman)

Andile Phehlukwayo(all-rounder) - CP

Rassie van der Dussen(batsman) - CP

Asif Ali(batsman)

Dan Christian(all-rounder) - CP

Simon Harmer(all-rounder)

Ferisco Adams(bowler/all-rounder)

Beuran Hendricks(bowler)

Dale Steyn(bowler) - CP

Duane Oliver(bowler)

Choices for captain

Andile Phehlukwayo

Dan Christian

Quinton de Kock

Since both Phehlukwayo and Christian are all-rounders, they are expected to perform with the bat and the ball. Hence, they could get a lot of points. Quinton de Kock opens the batting and is one of the best limited-overs batsmen there is. In addition, with him being a wicketkeeper, he could get quite a few points with catches/stumpings.