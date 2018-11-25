Fantasy Cricket Tips: MSL T20 League 2018: Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

2018 Mzansi Super League

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will take on AB de Villiers' Tshwane Spartans in the first match of today's double-header of the Mzansi Super League 2018 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The Bay Giants are in great form so far, winning two out of the three encounters they have played. The Spartans, on the other hand, have won just one match so far and will be looking to perform a lot better this time around.

Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Spartans will now rely on the services of Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipamla in their bowling department.

Let's take a look at the fantasy tips for the match:

Teams:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (From): JJ Smuts(c), Marco Marais, Ben Duckett, Rudi Second(w), Christiaan Jonker, Wihan Lubbe, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Ryan McLaren, Heino Kuhn, Dyllan Matthews, Lizaad Williams, Carmi le Roux

Tshwane Spartans (From): Gihahn Cloete(w), Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, AB de Villiers(c), Sikandar Raza, Robbie Frylinck, Rory Kleinveldt, Sean Williams, Andrew Birch, Jeevan Mendis, Lutho Sipamla, Dean Elgar, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken

Predicted Playing XIs:

Tshwane Spartans:

AB de Villiers (C), Gihahn Cloete (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Jeevan Mendis, Robbie Frylinck, Rory Kleinveldt, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

JJ Smuts (C), Marco Marais, Heino Kuhn, Ben Duckett, Christiaan Jonker, Rudi Second (WK), Chris Morris, Ryan McLaren/Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir.

Fantasy XI

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Combination chose: 1 wicketkeeper, 4 batsmen, 3 all-rounders, 3 bowlers.

Gihahn Cloete(wk)

JJ Smuts(all-rounder) - CP

Heino Kuhn(batsman)

AB de Villiers(batsman) - CP

Theunis de Bruyn(batsman)

Ben Duckett(batsman)

Chris Morris(all-rounder) - CP

Sikandar Raza(all-rounder)

Junior Dala(bowler) - CP

Imran Tahir(bowler) - CP

Andrew Birch(bowler)

Choices for captain:

AB de Villiers

JJ Smuts

Chris Morris

Well, we all know what AB de Villiers is capable of with the bat. Hence, he would be the no. 1 choice for captain. Smuts performed well in the previous encounter and can contribute with the ball as well. Morris too is expected to play a part with the ball and bat. Hence, either one of these three should be made captain.