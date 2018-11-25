Fantasy Cricket Tips MSL T20 League 2018: Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz

Quinton de Kock

It is first vs last in the second encounter of tonight's double-header of the Mzansi Super League 2018.

The Cape Town Blitz have won all four of their matches played so far and will be looking to make it five in a row. On the other hand, Paarl Rocks have lost both their encounters so far and will be desperate to get a win under their belt.

Dwayne Bravo's departure from Paarl has left a hole in their squad and they will hope to fill it up with the other all-rounders present.

The Blitz are looking strong as ever and will hope for their winning combination to come good once again.

Let's take a look at the fantasy tips for tonight's game. The match will be held at the Boland Park in Paarl at 19:00 IST.

Squads:

Paarl Rocks (From): Henry Davids(c), Michael Klinger, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Patrick Kruger, Grant Thomson, David Wiese, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Eathan Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Dane Paterson, Tshepo Moreki, Dwayne Bravo, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kerwin Mungroo

Cape Town Blitz (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien(c), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt

Predicted Playing XIs:

Paarl Rocks:

Henry Davids (c), Michael Klinger, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Patrick Kruger, Grant Thomson, David Wiese, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Eathan Bosch, Dane Paterson, Tshepo Moreki.

Cape Town Blitz:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Farhaan Behardien (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams, George Linde, Malusi Siboto, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

Fantasy XI

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Combination chose: 1 wicketkeeper, 5 batsmen, 2 all-rounders, 3 bowlers.

Quinton de Kock(wk) - CP

Michael Klinger(bat)

Janneman Malan(bat) - CP

Henry Davids(bat)

Cameron Delport(bat)

Asif Ali(bat) - CP

Andile Phehlukwayo(AR) - CP

David Wiese(AR)

Dale Steyn(bwl) - CP

Ferisco Adams(bwl)

Dane Peterson(bwl)

Choices for captain:

Andile Phehlukwayo

Asif Ali

Quinton de Kock

With Phehlukwayo being promoted up the order, we can expect him to get some runs under his belt and then bowl his quota of overs as well with the ball. Asif Ali is an extremely dangerous batsman who can take the game away from the opposition on his day. Similarly, de Kock, too, can get a lot of runs under his belt and get a few extra points for catches and stumpings.