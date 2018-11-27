Fantasy Cricket Tips: Mzansi Super League 2018: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz

Imran Tahir will be key for NMBG

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants take on Cape Town Blitz in the only game of Mzansi Super League today. Cape Town Blitz are on top of the table and they beat NMBG by 12 runs (D/L Method) when these two teams met earlier this month. NMBG are second in the table and will be looking for a win to challenge CTB for the top spot.

Squads to pick from:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Playing XI – Marco Marais, JJ Smuts (c), HG Kuhn, Ben Duckett, Rudi Second (wk), Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Carmi le Roux, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir,

Cape Town Blitz Playing XI – Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Hussain Talat, George Linde, Dale Steyn, Ferisco Adams and Dane Piedt

Wicket-keeper: Quinton De Kock is the obvious choice as he bats at the top of the order and also looked in good touch in the last game.

Batsmen: JN Malan has been in great form and should be one of the first names picked. Smuts and Marias have formed a good understanding at the top of the order and should be the next two names on the list. Asif Ali has the potential to hit some lusty blows and should complete the list of batsmen.

All-rounders: Chris Morris and Ryan Mclaren took two wickets apiece the last time these two teams met. Both can be dangerous with both bat and ball and are obvious picks for the game.

Phehlukwayo has been batting at the top and has been decent with the ball in the tournament and he completes the allrounder list.

Bowlers: There are plenty of options to pick from but we have only three slots available. Steyn has made a remarkable comeback in this tournament and was excellent in the last game these two teams met.

Imran Tahir is always dangerous and has the potential to pick a lot of wickets. Adams has been economical with the ball and he is due for a big haul.

Captain: Quinton De Kock has been impressive with the bat and is a great choice as captain as he can score runs quickly and also give points in the field.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: Quinton De Kock (C & Wk), JN Malan, M Marias, JT Smuts, Asif Ali, Chris Morris, R Mclaren, A Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, FD Adams and Imran Tahir Captain: Quinton De Kock