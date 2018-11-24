Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Bengal Tigers vs Punjabi Legends

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 40 // 24 Nov 2018, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengal Tigers take on Punjabi Legends in the second match of the T10 Cricket league today. Both the teams suffered losses in their matches yesterday. Punjabi Legends conceded the highest score by any team in T10 league when Northern Warriors smashed them for 183 runs in their 10 overs. None of the bowlers conceded less than 12 runs an over and there were several dropped catches too. One good thing is they have chance to resurrect themselves immediately. Bengal Tigers have a very good batting lineup but they were restricted to a below par score of 91 by Maratha Arabians.

Both teams are likely to make changes to their line up. Sunil Narine is expected to be back for Bengal tigers and Punjabi legends might look to give Morkel a break by bringing in Emrit to the lineup. Here is the expected lineup for today’s match.

Punjabi Legends Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi (C) (WK), Umar Akmal, Shaiman Anwar, TJ Moores, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sami, Chris Jordan, Jade Dernbach, Hassan Ali and Zahir Khan

Bengal Tigers Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (C), SE Rutherford, Sam Billings (C & WK), Luke Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Chirag Suri, Aamer Yamin, R Emrit, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zaheer Khan

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick

1. Luke Ronchi (Wk)

2. Evin Lewis

3. Jason Roy

4. Sunil Narine

5. SE Rutherford

6. Umar Akmal

7. TJ Moores

8. Mujeeb Ur Rahman ©

9. Chris Jordan

10. Zahir Khan

11. Aamer Yamin

Captain

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – He has not been among the wickets but this could be his day. His mystery spin is always a weapon and with pressure on Punjabi legends to score big (to improve NRR), he has the potential to pick a lot of wickets upfront.