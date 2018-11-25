Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 Cricket League 2018: Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors

Bravo's side will be looking to finish their Group B campaign with a win

Maratha Arabians take on Northern Warriors in the second match of the T10 League at Sharjah on Sunday.

Northern Warriors made history in the last match by getting the highest total in the T10 League (183). Pooran top scored with 77 of 25 and Russell finished it off with a smashing cameo of 38 not out of just 9 balls with a strike rate of over 400. They were excellent with the ball too as Bopara picked up 4 wickets to restrict Punjabi Legends to just 84 ensuring a great NRR ahead of their last group B game.

Maratha Arabians won their last game by 9 wickets after restricting Bengal Tigers to just 91 runs in their 10 overs. With Bengal Tigers winning big yesterday, the pressure is on Maratha Arabians to win by a good margin to boost their NRR.

Maratha Arabians are expected to go in with the same line up as their last match. Northern Warriors had a perfect match last game with both bat and ball and they have no reason to change their line up for today’s match.

Here is the expected lineup for today’s match.

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, James Vince, Brendon Taylor, Dwayne Bravo, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan (c), RJ Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe and Zahoor Khan

Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, N Pooran (Wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (c), R Powell, Amitoze Singh, CJ Green, Ravi Bopara, Imran Haider, GC Viljoen and Wahab Riaz

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick:

1. N Pooran (Wk)

2. Lendl Simmons

3. Alex Hales

4. Hazratullah Zazai

5. Andre Russell

6. James Vince

7. Dwayne Bravo

8. Rashid Khan ©

9. James Faulkner

10. Ravi Bopara

11. Wahab Riaz

Captain:

1. Rashid Khan – He is due for a big haul and today could be the day! Northern Warriors have big hitters who will not hold back and that will give him the opportunity to pick a lot of wickets.