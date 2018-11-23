Fantasy Cricket Tips - T10 Cricket League 2018: Northern Warriors vs Punjabi Legends

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 // 23 Nov 2018, 16:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jordan

Northern Warriors will face Punjabi Legends in the last T10 cricket league game today. Punjabi Legends became the first team to bowl out an opponent in T10 league when they skittled out Maratha Arabians for a partly score of 78 yesterday.

Zahir and Jordan shared 7 wickets between them with the former being adjudged man of the match yesterday. Northern Warriors' top-six are all from West Indian and they have to fire to increase their chances of winning today. However, their bowling would be a bigger concern for them as they conceded 130 in the first match with none of them looking particularly impressive except Viljoen.

Punjabi Legends are expected to stick to their winning combination. Northern Warriors might look to bring in CJ Green/Rajat Bhatia in place of Imran Haider. Here is the expected line up for today’s game.

Punjabi Legends Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi (c) (wk), Umar Akmal, Shaiman Anwar, TJ Moores, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sami, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell McClenaghan and Zahir Khan

Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, DR Smith, N Pooran (Wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (c), R Powell, CJ Green, Ravi Bopara, H Gurney, GC Viljoen and Wahab Riaz

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick for Northern Warriors vs Punjabi Legends:

1. Luke Ronchi (Wk)

2. Evin Lewis

3. DR Smith

4. Lendl Simmons

5. Umar Akmal

6. Andre Russell (c)

7. TJ Moores

8. Chris Jordan

9. Zahir Khan

10. GC Viljoen

11. Wahab Riaz

Captain:

Andre Russell – He might have not performed well in the last game against Bengal Tigers but he is always dangerous with both bat and ball. He is due for a good performance and it is time to benefit from that!