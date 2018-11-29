Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Pakhtoons vs Punjabi Legends

Pakhtoons face off with Punjabi Legends in the last match of the T10 League today. Pakhtoons are top of the league currently but their NRR is not great. They managed to beat Maratha Arabians convincingly yesterday but will be looking to get a big win to boost their NRR. Punjabi Legends lost their game against Rajputs yesterday and will be looking to turn things around today.

Squads to pick from

Pakhtoons Probable Playing XI: Shafiqullah (wk), Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Muhammad Kaleem, Liam Dawson, Shahid Afridi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan and RP Singh

Punjabi Legends Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi (C), Umar Akmal, Shaiman Anwar, TJ Moores (Wk), PD Salt, P Kumar, Chris Jordan, Jade Dernbach, Hassan Khan and Zahir Khan

Wicket-keeper: Shafiqullah scored 35 of 16 balls in the last match to help Pakhtoons in the last game and is a great choice as keeper. He has been in good form and bats at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher and Ingram have been in good form and were excellent in the last match too. Our next two picks are Evin Lewis and Umar Akmal. Umar Akmal has been in good touch. Evin Lewis can destroy the bowling attack on his day and can give excellent points if he fires.

Allrounders: Delport has been excellent with the bat and opens the batting too. He can bowl too and is waiting for an opportunity to showcase his potential. Hassan Khan has been bowling well and showed in the last match that he can strike a few balls down the order.

Bowlers: Jordan has been excellent in the death overs and can be handy with the bat too. Zahir Khan has been amongst the wickets and can deceive the batsmen with his variations. Liam Dawson has been bowling well and has batted well whenever he has received opportunities. Mohammad Irfan is our last pick, the tall well-built pacer has been asking tough questions of the batsmen and has been amongst the wickets too.

Captain: Chris Jordan has been excellent with the ball and has chipped in with few excellent cameos with the bat too.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: Shafiqullah (wk), Colin Ingram, Evin Lewis, Umar Akmal, Andre Fletcher, CS Delport, Hassan Khan, Chris Jordan, Zahir Khan, Liam Dawson and Mohammad Irfan Captain: Chris Jordan.