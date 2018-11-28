Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League: Pakhtoons vs Maratha Arabians

Rashid Khan is due for a big haul

Maratha Arabians take on Pakhtoons in the second match of the T10 League today. Maratha Arabians had a huge win over Rajputs yesterday which boosted their NRR and will be brimming with confidence. They restricted Rajputs to just 63 and knocked them off in just 5 overs. Pakhthoons will also be high on confidence after a comfortable victory over Bengal Tigers in their last game and this match is expected to be a tightly contested affair

Squads to pick from

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing XI: Brendan Taylor (wk), Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, S Badrinath, Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo (C), James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, RJ Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe and Zahoor Khan

Pakhtoons Probable Playing XI: Shafiqullah (wk), Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Muhammad Kaleem, Liam Dawson, Shahid Afridi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan and RP Singh

Wicket-keeper: It is tough to choose between Taylor and Shafiqullah but Shafiquallah is expected to bat at the top of the order and is our pick for the game tonight.

Batsmen: Alex Hales and Hazratullah Zazai have formed a very good understanding and have been tonking the bowlers to all corners. You play without them at your own peril. Fletcher has been in good form and was the Man of the Match in the last game. Ingram finished off the innings in style in their last game and is our final pick.

Allrounders: Roelof Van Der Merwe is our pick among the plenty of options available. He has been bowling well in the powerplay and can contribute with the bat too. Shahid Afridi is our second pick for today, he is always dangerous with both bat and ball. It is worth taking a risk as if he performs, he will score you a lot of points!

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is an automatic choice whenever he plays. Gleeson was the man of the match in the last game and is having an excellent tournament. RP Singh and Mohammad Irfan had very good last game and will complete the bowling line up.

Captain: Rashid Khan is the man, he has not picked up a lot of wickets since batsmen have been playing them carefully but he is too good to not have a big haul for long. Today could be his day!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: Shafiqullah (wk), Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Shahid Afridi, Rashid Khan, RJ Gleeson, RP Singh, Mohammad Irfan Captain: Rashid Khan.