Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 Cricket League 2018: Punjabi Legends vs Rajputs

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 58 // 28 Nov 2018, 18:10 IST

Brendon McCullum will be key for their side

Rajputs take on Punjabi Legends in the first match of the T10 League. Rajputs will look to put behind their dismal show against Maratha Arabians on Tuesday where they were restricted to just 63 runs in their 10 overs.

Having an opportunity to immediately redeem themselves on the following day is just what they would have wanted. They will look for a big win to compensate for the NRR hit taken yesterday. Punjabi Legends are coming back off a huge win against Kerala Kings in the last game and will look to build on it.

Squads to pick from:

Rajputs Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Brendon McCullum (C), Ben Dunk, Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans, Rohan Mustafa, Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad, Tymal Mills, Sayed Shirzad

Punjabi Legends Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi (C), Umar Akmal, Shaiman Anwar, TJ Moores (Wk), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sami, Chris Jordan, Jade Dernbach, Hassan Khan and Zahir Khan

Wicket-keeper: This is a tough choice to make, we know the potential of both Shahzad and Moores and their ability to dominate bowling attacks at will. Mohammad Shahzad gets our nod ahead of Moores as he can score even quicker and decimate the bowling attacks.

Batsmen: Brendon McCullum is key for Rajputs and is an obvious pick. Evin Lewis & Luke Ronchi make a devastating opening pair and so is a must have in the team. Umar Akmal batted well as an opener where he is expected to continue and will complete the batsmen list.

Allrounders: There are quite a few options in there. Chris Jordan played a terrific cameo of 24 of 7 balls in the last game. Carlos Brathwaite bats in the top half for Rajputs and can be effective with the ball. He is our second pick for today’s game.

Bowlers: Hassan and Zahir khan have been in fine form for the Punjabi Legends and are our first picks for today’s game. Qais Ahmad is an interesting option and is our next pick for the game and Tymal Mills has the potential to pick up a lot of wickets with his pace and variations.

Captain: Wickets seem to be slowing down, so it would be a good option to go with a spinner as captain. Zahir Khan is a very good choice as captain and could be a very good differential as well.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion (Rajputs vs Punjabi Legends): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Brendon McCullum, Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi, Umar Akmal, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Hassan Khan, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan and Tymal Mills Captain: Zahir Khan.