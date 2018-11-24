Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 Cricket League 2018: Sindhis vs Pakhtoons

Afridi will be key to his side's chances of winning this encounter

T10 League 2018 has been very competitive with all the teams winning a game and losing one till now. Sindhis are still bottom of the table despite winning their last game as their NRR took a bad hit during the first match of this T10 league. They will be confident after winning their last match but need a big win to improve their NRR as it might play a big part later.

Pakhtoons are coming off a win against Rajputs on Friday. Andre Fletcher (68*) and Shafiquallah (29*) helped Pakhtoons chase down a target of 122 in the last over after Mccullum (58) had helped Rajputs get a competitive total of 121 earlier.

Both teams are likely to make changes to their line up. Sindhi started off well last match by reducing Kerala kings to 12-5 but ended up conceding more than 100 runs. They might look to bring in Laughlin in place of Udana/Nawaz for today’s game and following the exploits of Tambe, Sindhis might consider bringing back Fawad Ahmed too.

Pakhtoons might replace RP Singh with DJ Willey for today’s match. Here is the expected lineup for today’s match.

Pakhtoons Probable Playing XI: Shafiquallah (wk), Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Muhammad Kaleem, Liam Dawson, Shahid Afridi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan and DJ Willey/Shapoor Zadran

Sindhis Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson (C), AP Devcich, Samiullah Shenawari, NLTC Perera, DJ Malan, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Ghulam Shabber, PV Tambe, JC Archer and Ben Laughlin

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick:

1. Shafiquallah (Wk)

2. Shane Watson ©

3. AP Devcich

4. Andre Fletcher

5. Cameron Delport

6. Shahid Afridi

7. Liam Dawson

8. JC Archer

9. Sohail Khan

10. PV Tambe

11. BCJ Cutting

Captain:

1. Shane Watson – He has been in great form with the bat and he has scored 42, 50 in the first and second match respectively. He has not bowled yet in the tournament but is always a handy option with the ball too! His all-round ability makes him a no-brainer with regards to captaincy.