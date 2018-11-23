Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Bengal Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Sunil Narine

Bengal Tigers take on Maratha Arabians in the second T10 league game today. Bengal Tigers are fresh coming off a massive win against Northern Warriors yesterday. They are one of the favourites for the tournament and have a well-balanced squad. Roy and Rutherford shared an unbeaten stand of 87 in just 35 balls as Bengal Tigers posted a mammoth score of 130.

Maratha Arabians struggled in their first match against Punjabi Legends yesterday. Chasing a target of 122, Maratha Arabians fell apart after a very good start from Hales and were bowled out for 78 becoming the first team to be bowled out in the T10 league.

Bengal Tigers are expected to field the same eleven that played their last game. Maratha Arabians might be looking to bolster their batting lineup by bringing in Taylor/Badrinath. Taylor is in excellent form after having scored 100 in each innings against Bangladesh in the recently concluded test series. Here is the expected line up for today’s game.

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, James Vince, Brendon Taylor, Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan (c), RJ Gleeson and Zahoor Khan

Bengal Tigers Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), SE Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Luke Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Chirag Suri, Aamer Yamin, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ali Khan

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick:

1. Sunil Narine (c)

2. Alex Hales

3. Jason Roy

4. Kamran Akmal (Wk)

5. Sam Billings

6. Hazratullah Zazai

7. Dwayne Bravo

8. Rashid Khan

9. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

10. Aamer Yamin

11. RJ Gleeson

Captain:

Sunil Narine – It is not often you choose someone else as captain when Rashid Khan is playing but Sunil Narine is a better choice as he is opening the innings with the bat. He has the potential to give you points both with the bat and ball.