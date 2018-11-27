Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 League 2018: Northern Warriors vs Sindhis

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 27 Nov 2018, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Northern Warriors take on Sindhis in the second match of the T10 League today. Sindhis bowlers will have their task cut out against the rampaging NW batting line up. Northern Warriors have been in great form winning their last two matches comprehensively. Sindhis will look to take positives from the last game as they were very close to chasing down 138 despite a top order collapse.

Squads to pick from:

Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, N Pooran (Wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (c), R Powell, CJ Green, Ravi Bopara, Amitoze Singh, Imran Haider, GC Viljoen and Wahab Riaz

Sindhis Probable Playing XI: AP Devcich, Shane Watson (C), DJ Malan, Ben Cutting, Samiullah Shinwari, NLTC Perera, Mohammad Nawaz (3), JC Archer, I Udana, Ghulam Shabber (Wk) and PV Tambe

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran would be the unanimous choice and he has been in ominous form throughout the tournament.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Lendl Simmons are in great form and are automatic choices. Devcich and R Powell bat at the top of the order and can complete your top four.

Allrounders: There are plenty of options to choose from. Andre Russell is a must have in the team as he bats in the top order and will bowl his quota of overs. Perera has been in good touch and is an excellent option too.

Bowlers: Again, there are plenty of options to choose from. Viljoen, Tambe, Archer and Cutting have been among the wickets and could complete your line up.

Captain: Andre Russell would be a great choice as captain as he has the potential to give you points both with the bat and ball.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: N Pooran (wk), Shane Watson, AP Devcich, R Powell, Lendl Simmons, NLTC Perera, Andre Russell, Viljoen, PV Tambe. JC Archer and Ben Cutting Captain: Andre Russell.